The truth may turn out that neither Dalvin Cook (RB, Florida State) nor Corey Davis (WR, Western Michigan) will be available to the Eagles if they are picking at #15 in the 1st Round of the 2017 Draft. But if both are still on the board when the Eagles pick, here’s a sample of the debate you will be hearing:

POINT-COUNTERPOINT follow-up to the ~BROZ scouting report on Dalvin Cook:

The basic premise of ~BROZ was that Cook, the running back from Florida State who may be available at #15 in the 1st Round, adds immediate impact firepower to support Eagles QB Carson Wentz’ arsenal where he needs help the most.

Short summary: “Week after week, the Eagles try and go in a different direction with this pick, only to end up right where we always do with Dalvin Cook. Marshon Lattimore was strongly considered; however, he does not satisfy one very important criterion: help for Carson Wentz. Corey Davis and John Ross do check that box, but the thought here is that despite some recent examples to the contrary, wide receiver is one of the positions that can take the longest to master. Ideally, the Eagles could get immediate help at WR in Free Agency, use a later pick on a WR to develop, and use the 1st round for a player who can help Wentz this year. ~BROZ”

Enter the Flying *DUTCH-man to challenge ~BROZ’ main thesis:

“Yeah, but this class is deep with RB’s, and the drop-off is deep from Williams/Davis. Not saying I would boo the Dalvin Cook selection, but still think if one of those other guys is still there they should be the selection. Saying that WR’s don’t develop so fast is a cop out. Normally even first round RB’s need a lot of work in QB pass protection, so really the same could be said of any RB we select. Even any CB we take is going to take some time to train for the NFL game, very few come in and become immediate stars. So why not take the one WHO WILL HELP OUT WENTZ THE MOST THE SOONEST?????!!!!!! Just makes no sense to me to ignore the gaping hole at WR. Get a first round player who has a shot at being a contributor this year, and maybe a breakout star the next…………rather than a three year project.

Chances are though……both are gone anyway at 15, and I really doubt we trade up.”

~BROZ: “How much have you guys watched Davis ? Do you see any shortcomings or tendencies that concern you with him ? Just curious….To me,…..he’s almost like the WR-version of the quarterbacks that people mention might go in the 1st round. Lots of raw talent,….but there are some serious projections you’re making if you take them. Granted, there’s projections and acclimation for any prospect,…but there are degrees of projection. But yeah,….pretty much every DravTak, you see me stating that I was shooting for someone else, who got swiped in front of me. I really like Cook,….and think he’s one of the handfull of players in this draft where you watch him (even against the top-of-the-top competition) and he just changes a game because of his skill level. I would absolutely love him if not for the shoulder concerns, even though by all accounts he’s fine (you really don’t hear any of the national guys even mentioning his shoulder). That said,….I’ve always said RB’s are a no-no for the 1st round. The only diff this year,…is that we MUST surround Wentz with talent THIS offseason…no waiting till next year. His developement is at stake.”

*DUTCH: “IDK, Davis has done it, and at a high level now for four solid years. The knock on him is gonna be the lower level of competition (Same as Wentz). Still, he’s big, strong, seems to run good routes, catches most everything thrown his way, and has the ability to high point the ball in the end zone. Sounds like just the kinda guy we need. Will he be a project the first year? Aren’t they all? Pick a lower round guy with lesser experience, and you better hope that vet you picked up also is a big contributor…..’Cause your rook gonna take an extra year of seasoning. Just like with Ags though…..There are no warranties…..First round or seventh…..Just more pain when they work out like Ags.”

~BROZ: “My concern with him is that all his explosion comes as he’s “galloping” down the field (and he is impressive doing that). What I don’t see, are the sudden change of direction where he comes back to the line of scrimmage….i.e. sells the go-route, stops on a dime, and comes back for the easy 10 yard hitch. If he can’t make corners respect his short and intermediate game, those down the field passes won’t be there. He’s such a long-strider…and strong strider….I just worry about his short space change of direction that really gets u open in the NFL. Will be very eager to watch him do the 3-cone drill, shuttle run, etc during his pro-day or whatever. Really don’t need to see him do the 40….we all know he can get down the field just fine.”

*DUTCH: “Before you poo-poo Davis, next time watch his tape….But watch it for one thing and one thing only. Watch and see if he fights for the ball. Mathews is about the only guy we have that shows any ability to make a contested catch. Ags, DGB, Tregs…..Might as well have thrown it to the DB. In the NFL more than in college, you have to win the fight for the ball. Davis will do that.”

~BROZ: “Dutchie*…..I don’t need to see Davis fight for the ball. And I am by no means ‘poo-poo-ing him”. I know damn well he looks real sweet going down the field. By all accounts he loves football,….he fights for the ball like a beast….and if he catches it 15 yards down the field in stride, GOOD LUCK trying to catch up to him, or even get him to the ground if you can. I’m not saying he’d be a bad pick. The one area of his game I really don’t see is the quick twitch, change-of-direction part. That doesn’t mean he can’t succeed,…and in fact I think he’s as good a prospect as Mike Williams. All I’m saying is,….IMO, corner is a more valued position than WR, and I think there will be a better CB on the board than Davis is. But……Having said that……..THIS year, and this year alone, I’d be OK taking a slightly less of a prospect, to ensure Wentz’s growth isn’t stunted, by drafting a Davis (or even a RB).

“But,…MY hope is,…..they can get Wentz legit weapons in Free Agency,…so that the immediate need for weapons is filled by spending money, instead of draft picks. This would allow us to use draft picks to pick the best player…..which I think will be a CB. BUT…..if the worst case happens in FA, and we simply can’t get what we need due to circumstances beyond our control…..then I say we HAVE to roll the dice on a weapon for WEntz, like Davis, over a more sure thing at a more important position (normally) like corner. Under no circumstances can we trot Wentz out there next season, without legit weapons.

“P.S.~~ I’ve watched almost every game tape of him available,….not highlight vids,….but unbiased full-game, every snap, boring stuff.”

Thanks to ~BROZ and *DUTCH for allowing me to eavesdrop on their scouting debate. To me this is one fun part of the “no-fun-part” of the season…that dreaded lull between Super Bowl Week and the NFL Combine.