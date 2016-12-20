Back to the gridiron for the 5-9 Eagles and back to the keypad for me…is it writer’s block setting in or did I just get the wind knocked out of me after yet another down-to-the-bare-wires loss? Maybe a combination of both…

This short-week game against the Giants (10-4) and next Sunday’s finale against the Cowboys have some relevance for the Eagles if you think of the games as tryouts for some developmental players and for some possible new wrinkles in coaching scheme. But that is about it—we can’t spoil the party for either the Giants or the Cowboys, as both are headed for the playoffs regardless of anything we do on the field.

Many of our fans and Bored members have already turned their attention to draft and free-agent prospects for 2017. STINE is one of them:

“I like Doug. The players play for him. He’s done most things right. He’s made mistakes, but even veteran coaches make mistakes. Letting him have time should make him better. Bringing in somebody else only makes our roster turn over and moves us closer to Cleveland than New England.

“I agree with getting a #1 WR (not a stopgap) as highest priority. My next two concerns would be CB and CB. I think we’re two good corners away from competing. Our D is in good shape after that. LB is a strength. Hicks is a stud. Kendricks is playing much better. Bradham seems to be a good pickup and we have depth for another year with Tulloch.

“An RB would be #4 for me. Great draft to address that. Ryan Mathews runs very well, but can’t stay healthy. He needs to rotate. Pairing him with the rookie back of the future would be a good way to get young talent up to speed.

“Our pass rushers are on our roster (IMO). They need to play better. I don’t think they can throw anymore resources into the position. The offense scoring more points will improve their efficiency.

“Re-signing Logan should be a priority. The cost of DTs has exploded. Getting one in FA worth having probably won’t happen. I would rather not have to use a draft pick or have Taylor Hart starting.

“I think we can compete with any team in the league with a great WR and at least one starting-caliber CB. Two CBs makes us a top 4 team in the NFC. Wentz will be better next year. Give him a sure thing as a target and his job becomes much easier.”

That’s STINE’s blueprint for 2017—whether even 90 percent of that coming true can keep up with what the Cowboys and Giants are going to do to get better is another question.

My personal wish is for Carson Wentz to simply go back to Quarterback School and re-take the 101 courses in throwing mechanics. He’s proven he has the head, heart and physique to run a pro offense with the best of ’em. But what I’ve noticed from my armchair is there is a growing hitch in his arm level of delivery and it’s slowing down the clock in his head just enough to throw off the timing he establishes in practice. He’s nowhere near Jameis Winston in terms of the worst throwing-motion hitch in the league. But to me it’s something that could get worse later if not corrected now.

As for the upcoming game on Thursday night against the G-Men:

Remember the November 6 loss at MetLife Stadium against the Giants, a 28-23 defeat in which the Eagles had the football late in the fourth quarter, first-and-10 at the New York 17-yard line? New York unleashed four consecutive blitzes and overwhelmed the Eagles at the line of scrimmage. Wentz threw four incomplete passes, the last into the end zone intended for wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

Our resident curmudgeon SONBUTTS told us then to beware the Ides of November.

I guess he was right looking back at the season—but as DUTCH reminds us, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

Well, not that it would be revenge in the truest sense, but I would love to see the Eagles in a similar 4th quarter situation with a chance to beat the Giants—and yet this time pull it off.

Another thing I’ll be looking at is how Lane Johnson the Prodigal Supplement User performs at right tackle. Johnson met with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland on Monday, watched film and prepared to play on Thursday night. He’s the starting right tackle, said head coach Doug Pederson.

Alex Smith of PE.com highlights these personnel matchups, too:

T Jason Peters Vs. DE Olivier Vernon

The Eagles’ offensive line has seen a lot of movement and change this season, with different players shifting to different positions throughout the year. One constant has been Peters on the left side. Peters may be on the other side of 30, but he’s had a consistent year as a pass protector. The Giants paid big money for Vernon as a free agent this offseason, and he’s delivered with 8.5 sacks. Vernon will almost always be lined up against Peters, so expect a great matchup on Thursday.

CB Jalen Mills Vs. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Eagles have used a rotation at corner all season long, and they’ve typically tried to keep players on one side of the field during a game, rather than having them shadow certain receivers. So while Beckham will probably face a few different Eagles in coverage, look for the rookie Mills to have his chance to prove himself against Beckham. Mills can help prove himself as a key piece of the defense movie forward by doing his best to slow down his former LSU teammate.

TE Zach Ertz Vs. S Landon Collins

While Ertz seemed hindered by a rib injury for most of the first half of the season, he’s come into his own during the month of December. In the Eagles last three games, Ertz has 25 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Collins has been the defensive MVP for the Giants this season, leading the team with 108 tackles and five interceptions. He was the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November. Collins is developing into the ball hawk the Giants were hoping for when they took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Running back Kenjon Barner suffered a hamstring injury against Baltimore, and with the short week heading into Thursday’s game against the New York Giants, he will not be ready in time to play.Darren Sproles, however, has passed through the league’s concussion protocol and will be back in the running back rotation on Thursday night.

Carry on—Tally Ho !!