I do not like the “new look” that Mr. Lurie has ordered up for the Eagles locker room and training facilities. I get it that the idea is to “inspire” the players with a non-stop flood of motivational stimuli. But who was the interior decorator selected by Mr. Lurie—Joseph Goebbels? Maybe the Roman emperor Nero?

Make up your own mind—-

Here is a walking tour.

Maybe it’s just me, but as a player do I want to be in a facility where even the walls are yelling at me?—especially after the coaches have been yelling at me for the past hour on the practice field?

It seems to me the decor would be more suited for a movie set in the modern remake of “Gladiator”…

That damnable cartoon Eagle logo is everywhere, too—always looking at you with that crooked EYE.

Mural-sized Stalin-esque graphics depicting iconic Eagles of the past are everywhere, too. But do we really want our players living in the past?

It’s all too sterile, too metallic, too politicized for me.

I would prefer a more pastoral theme in the clubhouse, with a lot of calming earth-tones, geez, maybe even some living things, like plants and trees or a team mascot dog roaming the halls.

And how about some murals featuring fans—yes, the fans who pay the freight—or photographic tributes to the kids in children’s hospitals who look up to these guys and live for the day when they are healthy enough to actually attend a game?

To me a clubhouse should be a player’s home away from home. I don’t get that feeling from Mr. Lurie’s makeover. Use the old locker room speech to motivate players, not graphic propaganda.

Throw in a Starbucks or a reading room for good measure…

(Drops the mic…)