Partial Eagles cure for the summertime blues…
Posted by on July 12, 2017

This final week or so before 2017 Training Camp opens is tough on many Eagles fans, and on me as well. There are only so many news or opinion angles you can create in mid-summer, such as “Will Player X have a Breakout Season in 2017?”, “Will the Defense Have an Improved Pass Rush?”, and so on. Notice that nearly every angle you see in NFL news right now is followed by a question mark.

When I was a very young lad there was a very popular rock’n’roll artist named Eddie Cochran. He was right up there with Elvis for a while. He wrote and performed the original version of “Summertime Blues”. I feel like old-guy Eddie Cochran when I face the computer screen searching for an Eagles blog angle in mid-July: “Sometimes I wonder what I’m a-gonna do, But there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues…”

Edward Raymond “Eddie” Cochran (October 3, 1938 – April 17, 1960) was an American musician. Cochran’s rockabilly songs, such as “Twenty Flight Rock”, “Summertime Blues”, “C’mon Everybody”, and “Somethin’ Else”, captured teenage frustration and desire in the mid-1950s and early 1960s. He experimented with multitrack recording, distortion techniques, and overdubbing even on his earliest singles. He played the guitar, piano, bass, and drums. His image as a sharply dressed and good-looking young man with a rebellious attitude epitomized the stance of the 1950s rocker, and in death he achieved an iconic status. Cochran died at age 21 after a road accident, while traveling in a taxi in Chippenham, Wiltshire, during his British tour in April 1960, having just performed at Bristol’s Hippodrome theatre.

Anyway, there are a few feel-good Eagles moments to share with you this week. One of them is the extremely positive reaction of both players and fans to the private workouts Carson Wentz has sponsored this summer out in Fargo, North Dakota.

They like this guy Wentz…they really like him!!

Then there is the annual Eagles Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar shoot recently completed at the Bahia Principe Hotel and Resort in the Dominican Republic. It would have cured most of my summertime blues had I found myself suddenly in the midst of the action there. It would be better than having a guest spot on “The Love Boat”:

This is Sweet Marissa hard at work… I guess you could say she is my favorite…
Christine and Victoria…they add a whole new meaning to why “Pineapple Pizza” is Leo Pizzini’s favorite pie…
Maurisa (left) and Julia take a sun break in their matching Eagles-logo print bikinis…Hmmm, I wonder if that outfit also comes in a mankini?
