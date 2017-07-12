This final week or so before 2017 Training Camp opens is tough on many Eagles fans, and on me as well. There are only so many news or opinion angles you can create in mid-summer, such as “Will Player X have a Breakout Season in 2017?”, “Will the Defense Have an Improved Pass Rush?”, and so on. Notice that nearly every angle you see in NFL news right now is followed by a question mark.

When I was a very young lad there was a very popular rock’n’roll artist named Eddie Cochran. He was right up there with Elvis for a while. He wrote and performed the original version of “Summertime Blues”. I feel like old-guy Eddie Cochran when I face the computer screen searching for an Eagles blog angle in mid-July: “Sometimes I wonder what I’m a-gonna do, But there ain’t no cure for the summertime blues…”

Anyway, there are a few feel-good Eagles moments to share with you this week. One of them is the extremely positive reaction of both players and fans to the private workouts Carson Wentz has sponsored this summer out in Fargo, North Dakota.

Then there is the annual Eagles Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar shoot recently completed at the Bahia Principe Hotel and Resort in the Dominican Republic. It would have cured most of my summertime blues had I found myself suddenly in the midst of the action there. It would be better than having a guest spot on “The Love Boat”: