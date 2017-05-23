Quantcast
Scanning observations of Eagles first full-team OTA workout of 2017
Posted by on May 23, 2017

Full-team Eagles voluntary OTA’s began today (May 23rd). Are you hungry for some media observations yet? Here are links to reports from a few guys who tell you what they saw:

Dave Zangaro at Philly.com

Jimmy Kempski at Philly Voice

Brandon Lee Gowton at Bleeding Green Nation

I saw nothing crazy or off the wall in any of the above reports on the OTA drills, but each guy adds a unique item here and there that makes you go “hmmm”… for example, Jimmy Kempski notes that Dorial Green-Beckham drops a catchable pass from Wentz— or was it simply good defense by Patrick Robinson on DGB? Kind of a “hmmm” moment, yet still so early in the process you just can’t get that much interpretation out a single play.

Here’s the full schedule coming up:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25; May 30-June 1; June 5-6, 8-9.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15.

The absent players are lacking in drama, too. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and left tackle Jason Peters opted to miss the voluntary session, as did punter Donnie Jones. Cox is choosing to spend the week with his family and plans on returning to offseason training next week, according to a source.

“The reason is satisfactory,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson of Cox’s absence. “Again, it’s a voluntary program. I would love for everyone to be here, that’s just me personally … I know it’s not always going to work out that way. But Fletcher is one of the leaders on the football team, and guys like that you do expect to be here. But I get the rules, we abide by the rules, and he’s one of the guys that at the end of the day I’m going to hang my hat on and go to war with.”

The Eagles signed Cox to a six-year, $102.6 million extension last season. He led the team with 6.5 sacks last season to go along with 18 hurries and 10 tackles for loss.

Also absent Tuesday was defensive end Marcus Smith. There was no immediate word as to why the former first-round pick was missing. The Eagles were “still looking into it” at the conclusion of practice.

Not that you can project the depth chart for the Final 53 based upon a workout on May 23, but here is a sneak peek from Jimmy Kempski at how they lined ’em up at their first full-team OTA:

Offense 1 2 3
 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Matt McGloin
 RB  Darren Sproles LeGarrette Blount Wendell Smallwood
 WR  Alshon Jeffery Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins
 WR  Torrey Smith  Dorial Green-Beckham  Shelton Gibson
 Slot WR  Jordan Matthews  Bryce Treggs  Paul Turner
 TE  Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton
 LT  Lane Johnson  Dillon Gordon Dillon Gordon
 LG  Isaac Seumalo Chance Warmack  Victor Salako
 C  Jason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Aaron Neary
 RG  Brandon Brooks  Josh Andrews  Darrell Greene
 RT  Halapoulivaati Vaitai Matt Tobin  Taylor Ha
Defense 1 2 3
 WILL Nigel Bradham Najee Goode  Nate Gerry
 MIKE  Jordan Hicks Don Cherry  Steven Daniels
 SAM Mychal Kendricks  Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill
 CB  Patrick Robinson Rasul Douglas Dwayne Gratz
 S  Malcolm Jenkins  Terrence Brooks  Chris Maragos
 S  Rodney McLeod  Jaylen Watkins  Tre’ Sullivan
 CB  Jalen Mills  C.J. Smith  Randall Goforth
 Nickel  *Rasul Douglas  Aaron Grymes  Jomal Wiltz
