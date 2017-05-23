Full-team Eagles voluntary OTA’s began today (May 23rd). Are you hungry for some media observations yet? Here are links to reports from a few guys who tell you what they saw:

Dave Zangaro at Philly.com

Jimmy Kempski at Philly Voice

Brandon Lee Gowton at Bleeding Green Nation

I saw nothing crazy or off the wall in any of the above reports on the OTA drills, but each guy adds a unique item here and there that makes you go “hmmm”… for example, Jimmy Kempski notes that Dorial Green-Beckham drops a catchable pass from Wentz— or was it simply good defense by Patrick Robinson on DGB? Kind of a “hmmm” moment, yet still so early in the process you just can’t get that much interpretation out a single play.

Here’s the full schedule coming up:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25; May 30-June 1; June 5-6, 8-9.

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15.

The absent players are lacking in drama, too. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and left tackle Jason Peters opted to miss the voluntary session, as did punter Donnie Jones. Cox is choosing to spend the week with his family and plans on returning to offseason training next week, according to a source.

“The reason is satisfactory,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson of Cox’s absence. “Again, it’s a voluntary program. I would love for everyone to be here, that’s just me personally … I know it’s not always going to work out that way. But Fletcher is one of the leaders on the football team, and guys like that you do expect to be here. But I get the rules, we abide by the rules, and he’s one of the guys that at the end of the day I’m going to hang my hat on and go to war with.”

The Eagles signed Cox to a six-year, $102.6 million extension last season. He led the team with 6.5 sacks last season to go along with 18 hurries and 10 tackles for loss.

Also absent Tuesday was defensive end Marcus Smith. There was no immediate word as to why the former first-round pick was missing. The Eagles were “still looking into it” at the conclusion of practice.

Not that you can project the depth chart for the Final 53 based upon a workout on May 23, but here is a sneak peek from Jimmy Kempski at how they lined ’em up at their first full-team OTA:

Offense 1 2 3 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Matt McGloin RB Darren Sproles LeGarrette Blount Wendell Smallwood WR Alshon Jeffery Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins WR Torrey Smith Dorial Green-Beckham Shelton Gibson Slot WR Jordan Matthews Bryce Treggs Paul Turner TE Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton LT Lane Johnson Dillon Gordon Dillon Gordon LG Isaac Seumalo Chance Warmack Victor Salako C Jason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Aaron Neary RG Brandon Brooks Josh Andrews Darrell Greene RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai Matt Tobin Taylor Ha

Defense 1 2 3 WILL Nigel Bradham Najee Goode Nate Gerry MIKE Jordan Hicks Don Cherry Steven Daniels SAM Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill Kamu Grugier-Hill CB Patrick Robinson Rasul Douglas Dwayne Gratz S Malcolm Jenkins Terrence Brooks Chris Maragos S Rodney McLeod Jaylen Watkins Tre’ Sullivan CB Jalen Mills C.J. Smith Randall Goforth Nickel *Rasul Douglas Aaron Grymes Jomal Wiltz