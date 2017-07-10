Hard to believe, Harry?

The Eagles have announced that Training Camp for the 2017 season will officially begin on Monday, July 24 at the NovaCare Complex with quarterbacks, rookies, and selected veterans. The first full-team practice will take place on Thursday, July 27.

The majority of the Training Camp practices will be hosted at the team’s practice facility in South Philadelphia and will be open to a limited number of Eagles Season Ticket Members, charitable organizations, and corporate partners.

This year’s Training Camp will feature two open practices at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, July 29 (Military Appreciation Day presented by Dietz & Watson) and Sunday, August 6 (Youth Day). Both practices are slated to begin at 10 a.m. and will be free of charge to the public. Tickets are not required for entry, and seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Eagles and Miami Dolphins will conduct joint practices at the NovaCare Complex leading up to their preseason matchup on Thursday, August 24. The Eagles are not scheduled to practice on Monday, July 31, Saturday, August 5 and Friday, August 11. Training Camp officially ends on Tuesday, August 15.

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule on the road against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, Evan Macy of Metro U.S. Sports is covering Carson Wentz’ voluntary receivers camp in North Dakota.

“Eagles’ players aren’t due back in the NovaCare Complex for training camp for another two weeks. But as is Carson Wentz’ style, that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start getting ready to win in the fall.

“As they have twice during his short tenure as Eagles franchise quarterback, the pass-catchers and the quarterback are meeting to practice throwing, and to build all-important chemistry.”

They’re having a blast in Fargo!

“I think it’s huge. I think it’s big,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at the conclusion of last month’s mini camp. “I think it just shows the leadership that Carson has and the rapport he has with the receivers and the confidence that he has in those guys. It’s something that’s exciting as a coach to know your guys are getting together in these next couple weeks and working on their craft. It means something to them, it’s important to them, and that’s exciting for me.”

Several key players have checked in on social media, with Jordan Matthews appearing on a Facebook live on Alshon Jeffery’s page saying to camera: “We out here in North Dakota,” Matthews said. “Ain’t no rap stations on the radio or nothing, baby. Straight bison burgers, country music and red heads. Shout out to Carson Wentz.”



