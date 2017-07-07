Valentina Shevchenko Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs Cerrone 2 – Dec 19/15 – W (Kaufman) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Nunes) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko – Jul 23/16 – W (Holm) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena – Jan 28/17 – W (Pena) – $84,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

Career Earnings: $158,000