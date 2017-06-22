Aleksandar Vezenkov: Forward – Barcelona, Turns 22 in August

Measurables: 6-9, 225 lbs., 7-1 wingspan

Strengths: Experience, Efficiency, Floor Spacing, Decision-Making, Ball Security

Weaknesses: Athleticism, Rebounding, Defense

Conclusion: Aleksandar is one of the more efficient scorers in European basketball. The question is whether he plans on making the move to the NBA or continuing to play for Barcelona, where has has carved out a significant role for himself. Vezenkov’s greatest strength may actually be his decision-making. He is comfortable shooting when the shot is there, or immediately moving the ball to an open teammate. This is why his efficiency stats are through the roof and his turnovers are low.

In the NBA he would have decent size and strength to play the stretch 4 on offense because his shooting is solid out to the three-point line. On defense he doesn’t really have the strength to bang with bigs or the lateral speed to keep up with wings. Expect a team to take a flier on Vezenkov late in the second round with the expectations to stash him while he continues to blossom in the Spanish League. There is a chance he never comes over due to personal choice and even if he does his NBA role could be simply efficient scoring off the bench.

Projection: Big Board #79, Mock Draft #60