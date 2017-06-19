Andrew White III: Shooting Guard, Syracuse – 24 years old

Measurables: 6-7, 220 lbs.

Strengths: Shooting, Defensive Potential

Weaknesses: Playmaking

Conclusion: White is your classic shooting guard prospect who keeps defenses honest with a reliable and deep three-point shot, but he also has the size and strength of a small forward. He greatly improved his ability to get a clean look in the mid-range, and possesses decent defensive upside at the next level. Nevertheless, Andrew is not an accomplished ball-handler or passer, and he’ll need to improve in those areas if he hopes to stick in the league long-term. White has many of the earmarks of an NBA wing, and it’s possible he’ll hear his name called by a team searching for shooting in the second round. You can never get enough 3-and-D wings, and White could be just that.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft