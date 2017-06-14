Jamel Artis: Forward – Pittsburgh, turns 25 next January

Measurables: 6-7, 213 lbs., 6-10 wingspan

Strengths: Scoring, Ball-Handling, Size

Weaknesses: Rebounding, Decision Making, Defense

Conclusion: Artis is one of the oldest prospects in the class, and his underwhelming defensive reputation might make him an unlikely target on draft day. Nevertheless, a wing with his size and versatility as a scorer will get plenty of looks. Looks are nice, but a roster spot is better, and in order for Jamel to snag one of those he’ll need to start showing more on defense and take better care of the basketball. Louisville was an elite defensive program – and anybody who scores half as many points as Artis did against them this season deserves at least some mild NBA attention. With that being said, Artis has a long road ahead of him that will likely include summer leagues and a couple years of grinding in the G-League or overseas.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft