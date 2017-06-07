Justin Patton: Center – Creighton, turns 20 on June 14

Measurables: 7-0, 226 lbs., 7-3 wingspan

Strengths: Athleticism, Length, Offensive Potential, First Step, Running the Floor

Weaknesses: Defensive Discipline, Toughness, Strength

Conclusion: Patton entered this season completely under the radar but jumped out to a hot start and quickly made waves as a potential lottery pick based on his exceptional athleticism at the center position. Patton has the requisite height and length to play the 5 in the NBA, but definitely lacks the strength and toughness right now to contribute defensively. He wants to score every time down the floor and get a block every time on defense. Neither of those things will come so easy against taller, stronger, and more skilled competition in the league. However, if his frame fills out, his upside is alluring due to his spectacular first step and sweet outside shooting stroke. His speed and desire to attack will catch slower bigs flat-footed.

Patience will be key, as it would be too much to expect Patton’s production to immediately translate at the next level. Once his frame fills out and he gains the confidence and bulk to bang with the big boys, Patton should develop into a strong offensive center with solid shot-blocking ability. His success from beyond the arc in college is also appealing to teams that will want him to spread the floor and knock down open looks. If a team gains confidence in Justin becoming a strong defender, I wouldn’t be shocked to see someone trade up to as high as No. 10 to snag him, but realistically he should get drafted somewhere in the teens.

Projection: Big Board #16, Mock Draft #15