Luke Kornet: Center – Vanderbilt, turns 22 in July

Measurables: 7-0, 240 lbs.

Strengths: Shooting Potential, Defensive Instincts

Weaknesses: Quickness, Athleticism, Playmaking, Strength

Conclusion: Despite questions about his build, quickness, and athleticism, Kornet’s theoretical ability to stroke shots from the perimeter puts him firmly on the NBA radar heading into the draft. Even if he isn’t selected next Thursday, which he probably won’t be, Luke will more than likely be suiting up for someone in the summer league. At the very least, his combination of defensive instincts, size, and shooting should help him enjoy a lengthy career for a professional basketball team overseas.

Projection: Undrafted in Ilia Shatashvili’s most recent mock draft