Mathias Lessort: PF/C – Nanterre, 21 yrs old

Measurables: 6-9, 250 lbs., 7-1 wingspan

Strengths: Physical Strength, Explosiveness, Transition, Pick and Roll, Setting Screens

Weaknesses: Limited Offensively, No Jumpshot, Poor Footwork, Limited Passer

Conclusion: Lessort is an extremely physical player with an NBA-ready body to bang from the moment he enters the league. Mathias got some good playing time this year with Nanterre and showed out with productive scoring, rebounding, and defense. His length and strength should translate and make him an intriguing rebounding and defensive power-forward. However, his scoring most likely will not. He has poor footwork and fundamentals in the post, so all his points will come from running, catching lobs, or finishing pick and rolls. Never say never, but it is highly unlikely he will ever develop a reliable mid-range shot.

As long as a team drafting him plays him in the only role he can excel at, Lessort could become a useful energy forward off the bench when lineups require an athletic and physical big willing to hustle and rebound. In spurts he can have really high efficiency even as a fourth or fifth scoring option. Plays much in the mold of Kenneth Faried, but unfortunately players like that are getting completely phased out of the modern pace and space offenses. If he proves to scouts and GM’s that he can effectively guard opposing centers, he could exceed my draft expectations and move up to the top of the second round.

Projection: Big Board #53, Mock Draft #53