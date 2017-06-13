Nigel Hayes: PF/C – Wisconsin, turns 23 in December

Measurables: 6-7, 245 lbs., 7-3 wingspan

Strengths: Polished, Confidence, Playmaking from Post, Length

Weaknesses: Shooting, Tweener, Explosiveness

Conclusion: Hayes was a very promising underclassman on a title-contending Wisconsin team as the third option behind Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker. Unfortunately, after becoming the primary scoring option on the Badgers, his draft value hasn’t improved due to his inability to stand out. Nigel is a very polished and experienced senior coming into the draft, but his skills project as a role playing tweener big. His 7-3 wingspan makes up for his 6-7 height though, and his frame has filled out. Offensively, his jumper is very limited, so he will only be effective out of the post unless his shooting improves dramatically. NBA length in the post may mitigate some of his strength there, which he could still overcome with his impressive passing and playmaking. Defensively, he could be a small-ball 5, but aside from his strong frame, he doesn’t have the athleticism or explosiveness to become a truly disruptive force. He probably won’t be quick enough to close out on the perimeter, so his only value will be on the ball against offensively limited opposing players who score exclusively in the post.

In the midst of his Wisconsin career, Hayes was trending towards being a first round pick, but now he looks more settled in as a second round value pick as a contributor off the bench. He can become an effective role player, but the upside isn’t there to be a quality starter unless he develops an effective jump shot. Expect a playoff contending team lacking front court depth to snag him in the mid-second round, perhaps the Pelicans at 40, Hornets at 41, or Wizards at 52.

Projection: Big Board #64, Mock Draft #59