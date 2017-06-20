OG Anunoby: Forward – Indiana, Turns 20 in July

Measurables: 6-8, 232 lbs., 7-2 wingspan

Strengths: Defensive Versatility, Length, Strength, Athleticism, Explosiveness

Weaknesses: Raw, Shooting, Offensive Skills, Injury Concerns

Conclusion: Unfortunately, Anunoby lost a lot of momentum midway through his sophomore season at Indiana after suffering a significant knee injury. Prior to the injury, he showed flashes of elite defensive potential with exceptional physical versatility. He has his “man” body at the tender age of 19, and the size, strength, and quickness to guard all five positions in the league. That will certainly be his calling card early on in his career, as expectations should be extremely tempered on offense. He lacks both the skills and instincts to be a scoring option right now, and his points were accumulated primarily at the rim on lobs and in transition, as his shooting is still a work in progress.

The hope is that Anunoby can develop a reasonable ability to knock down corner 3’s, and his 3-and-D potential will be extremely alluring to teams in the middle of the first round. There are few prospects in any draft that can add as much value defensively as Anunoby, but there are also just as few prospects drafted early in the first round with as limited of an offensive skill-set package. The team drafting OG will need to give him a couple of years to develop his shooting range before they can fully reap the rewards of a versatile, strong, and long defender.

Projection: Big Board #18, Mock Draft #11