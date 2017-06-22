Ognjen Jaramaz: PG/SG – Mega Leks, Turns 22 in September

Measurables: 6-4, 190 lbs., 6-5 wingspan

Strengths: First Step, Penetration, Speed, Strength, Transition

Weaknesses: Inconsistent Shooting, Playmaking, Vision

Conclusion: Jaramaz is a combo guard that utilizes his strengths to his advantage by always attacking the defense. His first step allows him to get to the rim in the half court, while his speed makes him a blur in transition. He can be a little out of control and tends to put the blinders on. If he improves his playmaking and passing that would make him more of a true point guard. Also he doesn’t hesitate to shoot but prefers the mid-range shot due to inconsistent results with his deep shooting. If he works on his 3-ball and has the confidence to make defenders pay in the pick-and-roll, that would really open up his offensive game.

Ognjen was a valued member for Mega Leks this season. As a starter he was the initiator of the offense and consistently attacked opposing point guards. He is a strong and creative finisher and should be able to get to the line at the next level. With a generally shallow overseas draft and stash class this season Jaramaz should move up on boards and get consideration as early as the top of the second round. A couple more seasons of development while playing a key role for his team could see him improve his point guard skills and shooting. That would turn him into a first round talent.

Projection: Big Board #45, Mock Draft #39