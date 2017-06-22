Sindarius Thornwell: Forward, South Carolina – Turns 23 in November

Measurables: 6-5, 212 lbs., 6-10 wingspan

Strengths: Defense, Three-Point Shooting, Free-Throw Shooting, Improved Offensive Efficiency, Strength

Weaknesses: Lacks Elite Athleticism, Speed

Conclusion: Sindarius is one of the many jack-of-all-trades 3-and-D senior sleepers of this draft class, with many mocks pegging him as a late-second round pick. Thornwell is a blue-collar worker on the court who, from an efficiency standpoint, made unbelievable strides on the offensive end. He’s going to make his money on defense in the NBA, and he won’t be asked to handle such a heavy load of responsibility on offense. Prior to the recent frenzy in Indy, I wouldn’t have been surprised to see the Pacers reach for him in the mid-first round. I still won’t be surprised if Thornwell is selected somewhere in the first round, but mostly that’s because I also think he’s worthy. There’s a decent chance he ends up playing significant minutes as a small-ball 4 thanks to his size, strength, and versatility. Regardless of his role at the next level, Thornwell should hear his name called out at some point during the draft, and figures to be one of the more interesting players to keep an eye on during summer league.

Projection: No. 52 on Ilia Shatashvili’s “Biggest” Big Board, No. 48 overall in his final mock (publishes today)