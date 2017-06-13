T.J. Leaf: PF – UCLA, turns 21 next April

Measurables: 6-10, 220 lbs., 6-11 wingspan

Strengths: Scoring, Agility, Rebounding, Playmaking

Weaknesses: Strength, Defensive Discipline, Free-Throw Shooting, Shooting Consistency

Conclusion: T.J. is an intriguing prospect due to significantly exceeding even the most optimistic expectations coming into his freshman season at UCLA. In the midst of the Bruins successful season, certain scouts projected him as a potential lottery draft pick. The hype has died down quite a bit and now he seems a more realistic pick in the latter end of the first round. Leaf had incredible chemistry with Lonzo Ball in the UCLA offense, and has translatable scoring ability at the NBA level if he lands in a fast-paced, ball-movement oriented system. Leaf was effective finishing at the rim due to special agility and hands for someone his size. He isn’t the longest athlete though, and against longer NBA defenders he may struggle to deal with the physicality. Also, his free throw shooting (68 percent) is indicative of his surprisingly effective three-point shooting at the college level (47 percent) coming back down to earth with the much deeper NBA three-point line. Leaf is a willing passer out of the post and a sound decision-maker, so his floor as an offensive player is pretty solid.

Defensively is where T.J. will need to show progress. He might be able to play center in small-ball lineups, but I don’t expect him to hold his ground against bigger, stronger, and longer bigs. His rebounding effort is good, but he isn’t strong enough to prevent stronger players from getting good post position. Expect him to pick up fouls until his defensive instincts and discipline improve. Not expected to become an elite shot-blocker or flexible positional defender, Leaf needs to prove he can at least be an effective on ball defender.

Projection: Big Board #22, Mock Draft #27