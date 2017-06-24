The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently without a general manager, but that won’t stop them from having a busy summer and being active in the free-agent market.

For the Cavs, their main goal will be to do whatever they can to compile a roster that can compete with the Golden State Warriors. It’s all about matching up against Kevin Durant, and bringing in some veterans that will be looking to do whatever they can to dethrone the Western Conference superteam, in what would potentially be a fourth consecutive meeting between the two teams.

While we don’t know exactly what the Cavs will do, we do know that they’ll be interested in a veteran scorer that can play the 3, as well as possibly the 4. That makes either Paul George and Carmelo Anthony likely targets, and that’s what the rumor mill has been projecting since the Finals ended.

Well, as it stands, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst — who is very connecting to LeBron James’ camp — teamed up with Marc Stein to report that the Cavs would be interested in Melo, as well as Dwyane Wade, if the two had their current contracts bought out by the Knicks and/or Bulls.

Interesting ideas just now on potential Cavs buyout candidates from @WindhorstESPN with us on the @NBAonESPNRadio broadcast: D-Wade and Melo — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 23, 2017

It would be interesting to see Wade reunited with LeBron, as the two played alongside each other for four years on the Heat, winning two titles during that time. However, Wade may not have all that much left in the tank, and it’s hard to see him playing through an entire season up to June, injury-free. But he’s set to make $23.8 next season if he opts in, and accounts for a large part of the Bulls’ salary cap, which they’d probably like to get off their books.

As for Melo, he and James have played together on the Team USA Basketball squad, and already have some chemistry. And if there’s one thing we know, after being stuck on perennial losers such as the Nuggets and Knicks — Melo wants to win a title, and will do whatever he can to accomplish that goal.