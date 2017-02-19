Quantcast
LOOK: Chandler Parsons parties with models in Cancun
Posted by on February 18, 2017

Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons lives a life that many people dream of. He makes millions of dollars playing ball, and often parties it up with some of the best-looking women in the world.

So with the All-Star break currently taking place, Parsons hopped on a jet and hit Cancun with some famous, beautiful women, because that’s just what he does.

Busted Coverage was able to dig up some photos on social media, for your perusal:

It started getting lit on the Jet, where “Chancun” customized hats were seen being worn. You’re not a baller unless you have girls wearing renditions of your name on your head.

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-8-27-52-pm screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-8-28-13-pm screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-8-28-24-pm

He was also seen with Bella Thorne.

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-8-28-13-pm

There was also some glitter involved.

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-8-27-52-pm

And wine, because of course.

Just another day in the life of Parsons.