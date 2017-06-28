With the free-agent market set to open, one thing we know is that Chris Paul will not play for the Clippers next season, as he has made the decision to opt out and test free agency.

What we don’t know yet is where he will play.

However, according to a report from ESPN’s Marc Stein, we’ve now learned that the Houston Rockets are the favorite to land CP3, at least at the current time.

The report states that James Harden has contacted Paul directly and expressed interest in playing together with him. It also states that Houston “remains at the heart of the trade hunt” for Paul George. However, with some other major players — Celtics, Cavs, Wizards, etc. — also pursuing PG13, that seems a bit more unlikely to happen.

What seems more likely to happen is that the Rockets land CP3, as there are less suitors for him. Let’s be honest, teams aren’t going to jump through hoops to pay an aging point guard $34.3 million, which is what he’s due in 2017-18. And other teams that may be interested — such as the Spurs — don’t have the cap room to make it work.

Schematically this would be an interesting move, as Harden played at the point last season. So we’re assuming he would play the 2 if/when CP3 is on the floor.