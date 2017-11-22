Kevin Durant received a “warm welcome” from Thunder fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena before Wednesday night’s game tipped off.

By that, we mean he was booed loudly during pregame introductions, which you can see in the video below.

Here’s how Kevin Durant was received. pic.twitter.com/JB9UwbJFUY — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 23, 2017

The jeers didn’t stop there, either. Durant was booed every time he touched the ball, but it didn’t seem to affect him. He’s used to it by now.

And in looking at what happened back in June, Durant clearly made the right decision to move on from Oklahoma City in favor of the Bay Area.