Kevin Durant must care more about his image than he leads on.
After winning his first NBA title, KD vowed that he wouldn’t take to social media to defend himself from his critics. Now that he has a ring, he was over it, and didn’t care what they thought, he said.
But he may have been caught in a lie.
A Twitter user, @ColeCashwell, sent KD a tweet with a loaded question late Sunday night, asking to “give me one legitimate reason for leaving” OKC for the Bay Area. It’s almost like he was setting the table for Durant to give a statement, like the media would do.
KD replied from his account early Monday morning, which was no surprise. What was, though, was when he used his account to send a response that appeared to be a reply from this “ColeCashwell” character.
Yep, it sure looks like KD has a ghost account, and was caught with his pants down.