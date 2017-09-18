Kevin Durant must care more about his image than he leads on.

After winning his first NBA title, KD vowed that he wouldn’t take to social media to defend himself from his critics. Now that he has a ring, he was over it, and didn’t care what they thought, he said.

But he may have been caught in a lie.

A Twitter user, @ColeCashwell, sent KD a tweet with a loaded question late Sunday night, asking to “give me one legitimate reason for leaving” OKC for the Bay Area. It’s almost like he was setting the table for Durant to give a statement, like the media would do.

@KDTrey5 man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship — dis alot (@ColeCashwell) September 18, 2017

KD replied from his account early Monday morning, which was no surprise. What was, though, was when he used his account to send a response that appeared to be a reply from this “ColeCashwell” character.

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Yep, it sure looks like KD has a ghost account, and was caught with his pants down.