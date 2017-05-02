Manny Machado certainly didn’t make any friends at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Machado crushed a home run in the game to give his team a 2-0 lead, and he really wasn’t in a rush to round the bases. Whether he was pimping his home run or not is still unclear, though, but it’s safe to assume that was his intent.

His slow jog around the diamond drew plenty of boos from Red Sox fans, and here’s how the play in question looked from start to finish.

Wouldn't recommend missing your spot this bad against Machado, loving this rivalry pic.twitter.com/QhoKKe7udj — Red Line Radio (@RedLineRadio_) May 2, 2017

That may have been payback for when Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes threw behind him just over a week ago.

It was only the sixth inning, so we’re willing to bet that Manny’s legs weren’t tired, and that taking his time around the bases was no accident.