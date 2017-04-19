Marcus Smart hasn’t been very effective in the team’s playoff series against the Bulls, and a Celtics fan let him know about it.

Smart, who has scored only 22 points combined in the first two games, has been extremely ineffective on the defensive end. And he’s hauled in only 10 rebounds total as well.

With that said, after Smart missed a three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, he was trolled by a heckling fan. Smart responded by flipping him off, and then put up a finger up to his mouth, motioning for the fan to be quiet.

If Smart wants to get the fans off his back, he could play a bit better.