Lonzo Ball’s attempt to “go at” Clippers lockdown defender Patrick Beverley failed miserably on Thursday night.

Beverley shut the Lakers rookie down, rendering him ineffective throughout the game. He sent a message and tried to get in Ball’s head from the first quarter through the final stanza, and the trolling didn’t stop there.

One particular example of that happened in the third quarter, when Beverley drained a three from the corner, with Ball guarding him. The veteran then turned around to face the rookie, and did John Cena’s “You Can’t Se Me” gesture to rub it in afterward.

Patrick Beverley still out here wrecking Lonzo, drains 3 and hits him with the John Cena “You cant see me” 🤦🏾‍♂️ (h/t @markynextdoor45) pic.twitter.com/YgRkOmdXqw — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 20, 2017

Looks like Beverley beat the Big Baller Brand’s Ball this go-around, and he made that fact known during the game.