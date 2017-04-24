The Rockets might want to conduct themselves with a bit more class throughout the rest of the playoffs, because what they did during Game 4 of the Western Conference series with the Thunder wasn’t cool.

It’s one thing to have fun while you’re on the court, but it’s another to do so at your opponent’s expense. The latter isn’t really a good look.

Late in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday, the Rockets used a strong surge to take a lead in the game, and the bench was fired up as Andre Roberson prepared to shoot a pair of free throws. They watched intently, clearly focused on Roberson, as he had missed all five of his three-throw attempts in the series heading into the game.

Sure enough, he missed. And the Rockets bench went nuts laughing about it afterward.

This is pretty damn disrespectful from the Rockets bench. I don't care how bad Roberson is at free throws. You are professionals, not kids. pic.twitter.com/haWCgr9NPZ — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) April 23, 2017

Roberson clearly wasn’t happy about his miss, and peering over and seeing the Rockets bench’s reaction was just salt in the wound.