Now that the beef between Charles Barkley and LeBron James has simmered down, things were finally going back to being peaceful between “Inside the NBA” analysts and NBA players.

But the tranquility didn’t last long.

Shaq and JaVale McGee had a Twitter spat early Friday morning that featured some vulgar language, and a few physical threats as well.

It started when Shaq did a funny “Doctor Strange” parody poking fun at McGee on Thursday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA.”

McGee, however, was not happy about it, and gave Shaq a piece of his mind.

@SHAQ get my 🥜's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think🤔🤔🤔 — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Then it was Shaq’s turn to talk, and he responded to McGee’s tweets.

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

McGee then fired back, and brought more heat.

Clearly, there’s a lot of animosity between the two seven-footers, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.