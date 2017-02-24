Now that the beef between Charles Barkley and LeBron James has simmered down, things were finally going back to being peaceful between “Inside the NBA” analysts and NBA players.
But the tranquility didn’t last long.
Shaq and JaVale McGee had a Twitter spat early Friday morning that featured some vulgar language, and a few physical threats as well.
It started when Shaq did a funny “Doctor Strange” parody poking fun at McGee on Thursday night’s edition of “Inside the NBA.”
McGee, however, was not happy about it, and gave Shaq a piece of his mind.
Then it was Shaq’s turn to talk, and he responded to McGee’s tweets.
McGee then fired back, and brought more heat.
Clearly, there’s a lot of animosity between the two seven-footers, and it will be interesting to see what happens next.