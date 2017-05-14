It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to lock up one of their key contributors before he hits free agency next offseason.

According to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of 973 ESPN, the Sixers are interested in signing small forward Robert Covington to an extension this offseason. Covington, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018 has been a key part of the Sixers’ rebuilding process over the last few seasons.

This season, Covington averaged 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 assists in 31.6 minutes per game (career-high). He also shot 39.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

The Sixers signed Covington to a multi-year deal back on November 15, 2014. Before signing with the Sixers, Covington was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NBA D-League Draft by the Grand Rapids Drive.

However, before being named the first overall pick by Grand Rapids, Covington had an outstanding rookie season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

In the 2013-14 season with Rio Grande Valley, he averaged 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.7 assists in 34.1 minutes per game. He also shot 44 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

Heading into next season, Covington is set to make $1.5 million, which is a deal for an upcoming 3-and-D player like himself. 3-and-D players do not come cheap in today’s NBA so it would be in the Sixers’ best interest to extend Covington this summer because they cannot afford to let him hit the free agent market in 2018.