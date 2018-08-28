Conor McGregor turns down help from TMT, blasts Mayweathers on Twitter

Conor McGregor will soon begin training heavily for his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

There are roughly six weeks remaining until the big fight, so both McGregor and Nurmagomedov are preparing to enter full training mode.

As such, Floyd Mayweather Jr. came out and invited McGregor to come train with his crew at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas. It was hard to tell how sincere he was, as Mayweather is known for his sarcastic troll jobs.

It didn’t take McGregor long to respond, and well, let’s just say he wasn’t interested in Mayweather’s help — at all. Check out what he had to say on Twitter.

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

We’ll take that as a “no.”