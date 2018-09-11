Look: Le'Veon Bell spotted at Miami nightclub during contract holdout

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t reported to the team, and continues to hold out on his contract.

As of right now, he’s not listed on the Steelers’ Week 2 depth chart, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be in the lineup anytime soon.

Bell continues to hit the clubs, though, as he was spotted a few weeks ago at a South Beach strip club. And now, TMZ Sports was able to obtain photos of him at a South Beach night club late Monday night — 24 hours after the Steelers mustered only a tie against the Browns.

At this point, it’s fair to question if Bell will even return at some point this season. Sure, most signs point to yes, but the relationship with his teammates — especially his offensive linemen, who are tasked with blocking for him — has clearly soured. His pot-shot tweet after the Browns game probably didn’t go over well in the locker room, either.