Preseason Gameday - Game 1 - Penguins @ Sabres

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo

KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

7:00PM – No live broadcast outside of Buffalo viewership market

Hello there, folks,,,

I’m new to the show here but figure that preseason is the best time for me to get the kinks out just like the players with an inaugural post here with The Pensblog. Looking forward to giving you tons of bad-take fuel for the months to come.

The Penguins went through an offseason where their names hadn’t been scratched on Lord Stanley’s fabled Cup for the first time in 3 years, and they’ll no doubt look to get back to the promised land by starting the preseason about as far away from the promised land as possible: Buffalo, New York.

Sure, tons of things have gotten their start toward greatness in Buffalo: buffalo wings, and certainly at least one other thing which definitely isn’t David Boreanaz’ career.

The shakeups have shaken out, and as promised, the Pens shook up their roster with Buffalo being a counterpart to the trade that sent Matt Hunwick and Conor Sheary to the Chicken Wing City in exchange for a fourth-round pick that could become a third-rounder if Sheary can get to the 20-goal or 40-point plateau.

The Penguins also added Matt Cullen, Derek Grant, and He Who Shall Not Be Named.

The Sabres won the draft lottery and predictably chose highly touted defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who will be lacing them up tonight.

The Sabres stole Jeff Skinner from the Canes for some picks and some Pu; also shipping Ryan O’Reilly out of town in exchange for Tage Thompson, Vladimir Sobotka, and Patrik Berglund and some picks. No word on if O’Reilly will have a reserved parking spot in the dining room of St. Louis’ Tim Horton’s. They also added Carter Hutton as their new starting goaltender, choosing to move on from Robin Lehner.

Sheary and Hunwick are both injured for the Sabres, so won’t get a look at them in action tonight.

The Penguins’ Riley Sheahan and Derick Brassard have missed the start of camp with injury/illness and neither will be in action tonight either.

Here’s who you will (won’t) see from each team.

The game will be replayed in its entirety by NHL Network twice: Wednesday, September 19 – at 1:00 AM and then again at 12:00 PM.

Let’s do it.