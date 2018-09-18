Watch Pierre Dorion's brain shut off on live TV when asked what makes him most optimistic about the 2017-2018 Ottawa Senators

Yikes. Just a big old YIKES.

Let’s just say things in Ottawa haven’t been exactly great since losing to the Penguins in the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals. Nearly 16 months ago this team was one goal away from punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. One. Goal. Away. Think about that for a second. Just one unlucky bounce past Matt Murray, and it’s the Ottawa Senators, and not the Pittsburgh Penguins, facing off against the Nashville Predators in a seven game series for Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Flash forward to September 2018, and it’s quite possible that the Ottawa Senators franchise is the literal dumpster fire gif come to life.

After finishing with the second worst record in the 2017-2018 regular season (28-43-11; 67 points), it’s quite possible that no team in the history of the NHL has ever had a worse offseason than the Ottawa Senators. First, their assistant GM Randy Lee set the tone by getting charged with harassment after making lewd comments and touching a 19-year old hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo. Then, about two weeks later, Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda filed for an order of protection (aka a “restraining order” in American legal terminology) against teammate Mike Hoffman and his girlfriend, Monika Caryk, related to allegations of cyber bullying (which included Hoffman’s girlfriend allegedly making derogatory comments on Instagram regarding the Karlsson’s miscarriage this past March).

So what does GM Pierre Dorion do to solve the mess in the nation’s capital? The answer: trade away both Mike Hoffman and Erik Karlsson (who both happened to finish in the top 3 in team scoring last season) for a few draft picks and a bunch of nobodies.

But nevertheless, Sens fans, don’t hang your heads about this upcoming season. In fact, you’re still a team!

P.S. – Shoutout to Pat for pointing out on the Dying Alive podcast today that Eugene Melnyk was rocking an old RBK Sens jersey during his interview last week.

The Ottawa Senators are proud to share the vision for the future of our team and this organization. We are about to launch an exciting plan to rebuild our team and we are inviting you to be a part of our rise to new heights. #OttawaRising pic.twitter.com/hok2jYCUVi — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 11, 2018

Guy’s worth over a fucking billion dollars, and he’s still wearing jerseys from 2008 (which happens to be, you know, the old uniform sponsor for the NHL).

Never change, Eugene. Never change.

