WWE Star Paige Responds To Recent Defamatory Comments Made By Alberto Del Rio

As we reported last week, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio, who ended his engagement to current WWE Smackdown General Manager Paige back in 2017, recently made comments on social media regarding his ex-fiance which were met with negative backlash from fans online.

In a comment posted on Instagram, Del Rio compared his current girlfriend to Paige with the following.

“Yes and this [girlfriend] doesn’t have more than 9 police reports against her, or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did.”

Paige recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, and during the interview, the former Divas Champion reacted to Del Rio’s social media remarks.

“Don’t make fun of someone who has mental health issues,” Paige said, h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcription. “Because he knew at that point how depressed and how, like I was on rock bottom, and how I wanted to kill myself. He knew all that stuff. So to throw that out there like that — it’s pretty mean. I thought over a year of us not being together, I never expected him to bring me up again. So, I was just like, I’m not even going to respond to that right now. “You don’t talk like that about a woman — especially on the Internet for everyone to see. Just keep your mouth shut. If you don’t like me, that’s fine. We haven’t had any contact for over a year. It baffles me.”

Del Rio has since deleted his comments directed at Paige, but fans online were quick to respond to his remarks and express their disappointment with the former WWE Champion, as seen below.

Things Paige has going for her : – Successful

– #SDLive GM

– Total Divas star

– Got her own make up line coming out soon Alberto : – Del Rio The dude needs to just move on and stop bad mouthing Paige. — D.C. (@DarrenConnolly_) September 28, 2018

Also during the Chasing Glory appearance, Paige discussed whether or not she blames Sasha Banks for her injury after their last match together, why it was important for her to officially retire in New Orleans after Wrestlemania, the recent Brie Bella and Liv Morgan incident and more. You can listen to the entire show in the above video player.