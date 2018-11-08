MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 8/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Julian Erosa (22-5) vs Devonte Smith UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez(8-1) – Nov 10th

Rick Glenn (21-5) vs Arnold Allen (13-1) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Antonio Shevchenko (6-0) vs Ji Yeon Kim (8-1-2) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Jim Miller (29-12) vs Charles Oliveira (24-8) – UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta – Dec 15th

Chad Mendes (18-4) vs Alex Volkanovski (18-1) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Paige VanZant (7-4) vs Rachael Ostovich (4-4) – UFC on ESPN+ 1 – Jan 19th

Belal Muhammad (14-2) vs Geoff Neal (10-2) – UFC on ESPN+ 1 – Jan 19th

Ben Askren (18-0) vs Robbie Lawler (28-12) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

James Vick (13-2) vs Paul Felder (15-4) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Ariane Lipski (11-3) vs Joanne Calderwood (12-3) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Islam Makhachev (16-1) vs Francisco Trinaldo (23-6) – UFC 233 – Jan 26th

Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (20-4) vs Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC) – UFC 234 – Feb 9th (10th in Australia)

Bellator

A.J. McKee (12-0) vs Daniel Crawford (10-2) – Bellator 212 – Dec 14th

Aaron Pico (4-1) vs Henry Corrales (16-3) – Bellator 214 – Jan 26th