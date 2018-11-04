UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez
Nov 10, 2018
Pepsi Center
Denver, Colorado
UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
6,153 – average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 6,000
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (14-4, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (33-11, 1 NC, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry (12-3, #24 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Raquel Pennington (9-7, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Germaine de Randamie (7-3, #4 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Flyweights
Joseph Benavidez (25-5, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg (11-3, #8 ranked flyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Maycee Barber (4-0) vs Hannah Cifers (8-2)
Lightweights:
Mike Trizano (8-0, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (5-0, #52 ranked lightweight)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder (5-4, #31 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Cooper (4-4, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)
Featherweights:
Chas Skelly (17-2, #14 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett (12-3)
Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush (14-4-1, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (10-2)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Davi Ramos (8-2, #30 ranked lightweight) vs John Gunther (7-1, #64 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights:
Joseph Morales (9-1, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Eric Shelton (11-5, #26 ranked flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Mark De La Rosa (10-1, #38 ranked bantamweight) vs Jordan Espinosa (12-5, 1 NC)
Lightweights:
Devonte Smith (8-1) vs Julian Erosa (22-6)
