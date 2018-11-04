UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez
Nov 10, 2018 
Pepsi Center
Denver, Colorado

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,153 – average 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 7,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night card ranking 6,000

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (14-4, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Yair Rodriguez  (11-2, #16 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone  (33-11, 1 NC, #18 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry   (12-3, #24 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Raquel Pennington   (9-7, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Germaine de Randamie  (7-3,  #4 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Flyweights
Joseph Benavidez   (25-5, #6 ranked flyweight) vs Ray Borg  (11-3, #8 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Maycee Barber  (4-0) vs Hannah Cifers  (8-2)

Lightweights:
Mike Trizano   (8-0, #64 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena   (5-0, #52 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Ashley Yoder  (5-4, #31 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Cooper  (4-4, #12 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Chas Skelly  (17-2, #14 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett  (12-3)

Lightweights:
Beneil Dariush   (14-4-1,  #14 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises   (10-2)

 

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Davi Ramos   (8-2,  #30 ranked lightweight) vs John Gunther   (7-1,  #64 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Joseph Morales   (9-1, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Eric Shelton (11-5, #26 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Mark De La Rosa  (10-1, #38 ranked bantamweight) vs Jordan Espinosa  (12-5, 1 NC)

Lightweights:
Devonte Smith   (8-1) vs Julian Erosa   (22-6)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez odds - BestFightOdds

