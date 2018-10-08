UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 8/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|598
|2
|2
|2
|Colby Covington
|391
|3
|3
|6
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|4
|4
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|5
|5
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|233.5
|6
|6
|12
|Leon Edwards
|227.5
|7
|8
|10
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|8
|7
|3
|Darren Till
|201
|9
|9
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|10
|10
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|11
|12
|14
|Alex Oliveira
|157
|12
|11
|8
|Demian Maia
|154.5
|13
|13
|Matt Brown
|146
|14
|14
|Vicente Luque
|143
|15
|15
|9
|Neil Magny
|128
|16
|30
|Sergio Moraes
|122.5
|17
|16
|Paul Felder
|119.5
|18
|17
|13
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|118
|19
|46
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|117.5
|20
|18
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|21
|56
|Tony Martin
|112.5
|22
|19
|Jake Matthews
|108.5
|23
|29
|16
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|102
|24
|21
|Mike Perry
|100.5
|25
|22
|Bryan Barberena
|97
|26
|23
|Alex Garcia
|95.5
|27
|20
|Niko Price
|95
|28
|24
|Michel Prazeres
|93
|29
|25
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|30
|26
|James Krause
|91
|31
|28
|Carlos Condit
|89
|32
|31
|Mickey Gall
|84.5
|33
|32
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|34
|33
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|78.5
|35
|34
|Curtis Millender
|77
|36
|35
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|37
|27
|Ryan LaFlare
|74.5
|38
|36
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|39
|37
|Sean Strickland
|72
|40
|39
|Belal Muhammad
|69
|41
|41
|Jordan Mein
|67.5
|42
|42
|Keita Nakamura
|67
|43
|43
|Nordine Taleb
|66
|43
|43
|Warlley Alves
|66
|45
|43
|Ramazan Emeev
|64
|46
|47
|Tim Means
|62.5
|47
|48
|Randy Brown
|61
|48
|40
|Diego Sanchez
|60.5
|49
|38
|Ben Saunders
|60
|50
|49
|Danny Roberts
|57.5
|51
|50
|Chad Laprise
|57
|52
|51
|Li Jingliang
|56
|52
|51
|Zak Cummings
|56
|54
|53
|Sage Northcutt
|55.5
|55
|54
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|56
|55
|Zak Ottow
|53
|57
|NR
|Alexey Kunchenko
|50
|58
|57
|Song Kenan
|47.5
|59
|60
|Alex Morono
|38
|60
|58
|Thiago Alves
|37
|61
|65
|Geoff Neal
|32.5
|62
|62
|Max Griffin
|32
|63
|63
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|64
|64
|George Sullivan
|25.5
|65
|65
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|66
|67
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|66
|67
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|68
|69
|Brad Scott
|20
|69
|70
|Bartosz Fabinski
|18
|69
|70
|Lyman Good
|18
|71
|72
|Court McGee
|16.5
|72
|73
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|73
|74
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|74
|75
|Emil Meek
|8
|75
|76
|Mike Jackson
|5
|76
|76
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|4.5
|77
|80
|Daichi Abe
|4
|77
|78
|Frank Camacho
|4
|79
|81
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|80
|82
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|81
|83
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|81
|83
|Chance Rencountre
|0
|81
|83
|CM Punk
|0
|81
|83
|Craig White
|0
|81
|83
|David Zawada
|0
|81
|83
|Hector Aldana
|0
|81
|NR
|Jalin Turner
|0
|81
|NR
|Luigi Vendramini
|0
|81
|83
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|81
|83
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|81
|83
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|81
|83
|Salim Touahri
|0
|81
|NR
|Stefan Sekulic
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Comments