UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 8/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 598 2 2 2 Colby Covington 391 3 3 6 Robbie Lawler 390 4 4 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343 5 5 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5 6 6 12 Leon Edwards 227.5 7 8 10 Jorge Masvidal 202 8 7 3 Darren Till 201 9 9 5 Stephen Thompson 192 10 10 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 11 12 14 Alex Oliveira 157 12 11 8 Demian Maia 154.5 13 13 Matt Brown 146 14 14 Vicente Luque 143 15 15 9 Neil Magny 128 16 30 Sergio Moraes 122.5 17 16 Paul Felder 119.5 18 17 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 118 19 46 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5 20 18 Yancy Medeiros 113 21 56 Tony Martin 112.5 22 19 Jake Matthews 108.5 23 29 16 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102 24 21 Mike Perry 100.5 25 22 Bryan Barberena 97 26 23 Alex Garcia 95.5 27 20 Niko Price 95 28 24 Michel Prazeres 93 29 25 Claudio Silva 92.5 30 26 James Krause 91 31 28 Carlos Condit 89 32 31 Mickey Gall 84.5 33 32 Alan Jouban 80.5 34 33 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5 35 34 Curtis Millender 77 36 35 Alberto Mina 75.5 37 27 Ryan LaFlare 74.5 38 36 Peter Sobotta 72.5 39 37 Sean Strickland 72 40 39 Belal Muhammad 69 41 41 Jordan Mein 67.5 42 42 Keita Nakamura 67 43 43 Nordine Taleb 66 43 43 Warlley Alves 66 45 43 Ramazan Emeev 64 46 47 Tim Means 62.5 47 48 Randy Brown 61 48 40 Diego Sanchez 60.5 49 38 Ben Saunders 60 50 49 Danny Roberts 57.5 51 50 Chad Laprise 57 52 51 Li Jingliang 56 52 51 Zak Cummings 56 54 53 Sage Northcutt 55.5 55 54 Yushin Okami 53.5 56 55 Zak Ottow 53 57 NR Alexey Kunchenko 50 58 57 Song Kenan 47.5 59 60 Alex Morono 38 60 58 Thiago Alves 37 61 65 Geoff Neal 32.5 62 62 Max Griffin 32 63 63 Shinsho Anzai 29 64 64 George Sullivan 25.5 65 65 Muslim Salikhov 25 66 67 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 66 67 Luan Chagas 22.5 68 69 Brad Scott 20 69 70 Bartosz Fabinski 18 69 70 Lyman Good 18 71 72 Court McGee 16.5 72 73 Luke Jumeau 14 73 74 Sultan Aliev 9 74 75 Emil Meek 8 75 76 Mike Jackson 5 76 76 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4.5 77 80 Daichi Abe 4 77 78 Frank Camacho 4 79 81 Dhiego Lima 3 80 82 Josh Burkman 2.5 81 83 Brian Camozzi 0 81 83 Chance Rencountre 0 81 83 CM Punk 0 81 83 Craig White 0 81 83 David Zawada 0 81 83 Hector Aldana 0 81 NR Jalin Turner 0 81 NR Luigi Vendramini 0 81 83 Oliver Enkamp 0 81 83 Ricky Rainey 0 81 83 Sabah Homasi 0 81 83 Salim Touahri 0 81 NR Stefan Sekulic 0

