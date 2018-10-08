UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Oct 8/18

MMA Manifesto

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 598
2 2 2 Colby Covington 391
3 3 6 Robbie Lawler 390
4 4 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343
5 5 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5
6 6 12 Leon Edwards 227.5
7 8 10 Jorge Masvidal 202
8 7 3 Darren Till 201
9 9 5 Stephen Thompson 192
10 10 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184
11 12 14 Alex Oliveira 157
12 11 8 Demian Maia 154.5
13 13 Matt Brown 146
14 14 Vicente Luque 143
15 15 9 Neil Magny 128
16 30 Sergio Moraes 122.5
17 16 Paul Felder 119.5
18 17 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 118
19 46 Abdul Razak Alhassan 117.5
20 18 Yancy Medeiros 113
21 56 Tony Martin 112.5
22 19 Jake Matthews 108.5
23 29 16 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 102
24 21 Mike Perry 100.5
25 22 Bryan Barberena 97
26 23 Alex Garcia 95.5
27 20 Niko Price 95
28 24 Michel Prazeres 93
29 25 Claudio Silva 92.5
30 26 James Krause 91
31 28 Carlos Condit 89
32 31 Mickey Gall 84.5
33 32 Alan Jouban 80.5
34 33 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5
35 34 Curtis Millender 77
36 35 Alberto Mina 75.5
37 27 Ryan LaFlare 74.5
38 36 Peter Sobotta 72.5
39 37 Sean Strickland 72
40 39 Belal Muhammad 69
41 41 Jordan Mein 67.5
42 42 Keita Nakamura 67
43 43 Nordine Taleb 66
43 43 Warlley Alves 66
45 43 Ramazan Emeev 64
46 47 Tim Means 62.5
47 48 Randy Brown 61
48 40 Diego Sanchez 60.5
49 38 Ben Saunders 60
50 49 Danny Roberts 57.5
51 50 Chad Laprise 57
52 51 Li Jingliang 56
52 51 Zak Cummings 56
54 53 Sage Northcutt 55.5
55 54 Yushin Okami 53.5
56 55 Zak Ottow 53
57 NR Alexey Kunchenko 50
58 57 Song Kenan 47.5
59 60 Alex Morono 38
60 58 Thiago Alves 37
61 65 Geoff Neal 32.5
62 62 Max Griffin 32
63 63 Shinsho Anzai 29
64 64 George Sullivan 25.5
65 65 Muslim Salikhov 25
66 67 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5
66 67 Luan Chagas 22.5
68 69 Brad Scott 20
69 70 Bartosz Fabinski 18
69 70 Lyman Good 18
71 72 Court McGee 16.5
72 73 Luke Jumeau 14
73 74 Sultan Aliev 9
74 75 Emil Meek 8
75 76 Mike Jackson 5
76 76 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4.5
77 80 Daichi Abe 4
77 78 Frank Camacho 4
79 81 Dhiego Lima 3
80 82 Josh Burkman 2.5
81 83 Brian Camozzi 0
81 83 Chance Rencountre 0
81 83 CM Punk 0
81 83 Craig White 0
81 83 David Zawada 0
81 83 Hector Aldana 0
81 NR Jalin Turner 0
81 NR Luigi Vendramini 0
81 83 Oliver Enkamp 0
81 83 Ricky Rainey 0
81 83 Sabah Homasi 0
81 83 Salim Touahri 0
81 NR Stefan Sekulic 0

 

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

