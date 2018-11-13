BREAKING: Major Title Change And Heel Turn On WWE 'Smackdown' Forces Change To 'Survivor Series' Match

The final stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series certainly provided a newsworthy two hours, as this week’s Smackdown Live featured the announcement of two major PPV match changes following the events which transpired on the show.

As noted, Becky Lynch suffered an injury during the invasion angle on Raw this week, and WWE confirmed on Smackdown that the Women’s Champion suffered a “broken face” and will not be competing against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series as planned. In Lynch’s place facing the Raw Women’s Champion will be former Smackdown Women’s Champion and Lynch foe Charlotte Flair.

The second major event which transpired on WWE Smackdown tonight left many fans puzzled heading into Survivor Series. It was announced earlier in the night that Daniel Bryan would be challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Title in the main event of the show, and the bout was indeed action-packed, akin to the last title match the two had prior to WWE Crown Jewel.

Much to the surprise of the fans in St. Louis, Bryan was able to successfully defeat AJ Styles for the Title to become the new WWE Champion.

The title change has major Survivor Series implications, as Bryan will now be facing The Beast and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion match at the PPV on Sunday night. Going into Smackdown Live this week, the bout was set to feature Lesnar vs Styles.

Despite all that occurred on Smackdown tonight, the WWE Title change was not the final surprise in store for fans, as Daniel Bryan appeared to turn heel on AJ Styles following his title win. The end of the show tonight saw Bryan pummel Styles in a post-match beatdown before standing tall over his downed opponent with his newly won WWE Title hoisted high above his head.

Following the events which transpired on Smackdown this week, below is the updated and likely final card for WWE Survivor Series taking place this Sunday night in Los Angeles.

-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

-Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Team Smackdown (Carmella, Asuka, Naomi, Sonya Deville and TBA) vs Team Raw (Mickie James, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Nia Jax and Tamina, with Team Captain Alexa Bliss)

Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Team Smackdown (Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and The Miz) vs Team Raw (Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman)

-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match:

-Lucha House Party, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode, The Ascension, The B-Team and The Revival

-Raw Tag Team Champions AOP vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (w/ Big Show)