Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Matchday 20
FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.
Liga Alemaña en 25 — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.
Cats
Kitten Bowl VI — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.
Hallmark Channel’s 1st Annual Cat Bowl — Hallmark Channel, 4 p.m.
College Basketball Viewing Picks
College Gymnastics
Nebraska at Michigan — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Curling
Curling World Cup: 3rd Leg, Jönköping Curling Club, Jönköping, Sweden
Women’s Gold Medal Final
Sweden vs. Republic of Korea — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.
Men’s Gold Medal Final
Sweden vs. Canada — NBCSN, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)
Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Final
Canada vs. Norway — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)
Dogs
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: The Dog Bowl II — Animal Planet, 1 p.m.
Puppy Bowl XV: Winner Takes All — Animal Planet, 3 p.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Pint Sized Pups — Animal Planet, 6 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Future Linebackers — Animal Planet, 7 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Pup Close Cuteness — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest: Making the Cute — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest: The Fluff & the Furriest — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.
Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, noon
Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show — Animal Planet, 2 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 25
Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.
Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC – King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open, Stadium Course, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ
Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
La Liga
Matchday 22
Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.
Eibar vs. Girona FC — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
NBA
Memphis at New York — Fox Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston — ABC, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
NBA G League
Greenboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — Facebook Live, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City Blue at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Lakeland Magic at Stockton Kings — Facebook Live, 4 p.m.
NFL Viewing Picks for Super Bowl Sunday
NHL
NHL Game of the Week, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
Boston at Washington — NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Rogers Hometown Hockey, Le Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Edmonton at Montreal — Sporstnet/RDS, 2 p.m.
Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Leduc, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southeast, 2 p.m.
Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Calgary at Carolina & Edmonton at Montreal — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Serie A
Internazionale Milan vs. Bologna — ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.
Soccer
The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
Tennis
WTA Tour
Thailand Open, True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Thailand
Final — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
WTA Tour
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia
Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.
