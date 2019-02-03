Sunday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — Univision Deportes, 9:25 a.m./FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 9 a.m.

Liga Alemaña en 25 — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Cats

Kitten Bowl VI — Hallmark Channel, 2 p.m.

Hallmark Channel’s 1st Annual Cat Bowl — Hallmark Channel, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Nebraska at Michigan — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Curling

Curling World Cup: 3rd Leg, Jönköping Curling Club, Jönköping, Sweden

Women’s Gold Medal Final

Sweden vs. Republic of Korea — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Final

Sweden vs. Canada — NBCSN, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Final

Canada vs. Norway — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Dogs

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: The Dog Bowl II — Animal Planet, 1 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XV: Winner Takes All — Animal Planet, 3 p.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Pint Sized Pups — Animal Planet, 6 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Future Linebackers — Animal Planet, 7 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Too Cute! For Puppy Bowl: Pup Close Cuteness — Animal Planet, 8 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest: Making the Cute — Animal Planet, 9 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: America’s Cutest: The Fluff & the Furriest — Animal Planet, 10 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Training Camp Confidential — Animal Planet, 11 a.m.

Puppy Bowl XV Presents: Where Are They Now? — Animal Planet, noon

Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show — Animal Planet, 2 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 25

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Arsenal — NBCSN/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC – King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, Stadium Course, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

La Liga

Matchday 22

Real Betis vs. Atlético Madrid — beIN Sports, 10:05 a.m.

Eibar vs. Girona FC — beIN Sports, 12:20 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Alaves — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 12:15 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at New York — Fox Sports Southeast/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston — ABC, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Greenboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — Facebook Live, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Stockton Kings — Facebook Live, 4 p.m.

NHL

NHL Game of the Week, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Boston at Washington — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey, Le Centre Bell, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Edmonton at Montreal — Sporstnet/RDS, 2 p.m.

Rogers Hometown Hockey live from Leduc, Alberta, Canada — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Southeast, 2 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: Calgary at Carolina & Edmonton at Montreal — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Internazionale Milan vs. Bologna — ESPNews, 11:55 a.m.

Soccer

The Xtra Sunday — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Tennis

WTA Tour

Thailand Open, True Arena Hua Hin, Hua Hin, Thailand

Final — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.