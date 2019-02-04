UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Feb 4/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 688 2 2 6 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 598 3 5 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 529 4 3 4 Max Holloway Featherweight 511 5 6 11 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446 6 12 7 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 438 7 18 5 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 421.5 8 4 9 T.J. Dillashaw Bantam/Flyweight 411.5 9 8 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 10 9 Colby Covington Welterweight 391 11 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 12 11 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 367 13 NR Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 360.5 14 14 14 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 15 15 Chris Weidman Middleweight 317 16 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 17 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 18 19 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 19 23 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 294 20 21 Jose Aldo Featherweight 279 21 20 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 278.5 22 22 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 267.5 23 28 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 264 24 48 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 263 25 25 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 26 24 Kevin Lee Lightweight 242.5 27 27 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 241 28 26 James Vick Lightweight 235 29 29 Leon Edwards Welterweight 227.5 30 30 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 223.5 31 32 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 32 33 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 211.5 33 100 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 210.5 34 34 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 209.5 35 61 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 203.5 36 NR Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 37 36 Darren Till Welterweight 201 38 38 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 198.5 39 35 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 195.5 40 31 15 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 193 41 37 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192 42 46 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188 43 41 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 187.5 44 42 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 183 45 43 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 181 46 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 179 47 45 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 178.5 48 46 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 178 48 40 Dan Hooker Lightweight 178 50 NR Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 172 51 70 Chad Mendes Featherweight 169.5 52 50 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 167 53 51 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 166.5 54 52 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 55 53 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 56 93 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 158.5 56 54 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 158.5 58 49 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 154 58 57 Derek Brunson Middleweight 154 60 59 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5 61 62 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 151.5 62 54 Demian Maia Welterweight 150 62 62 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 150 64 71 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 149 65 102 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 147.5 66 65 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 144 66 60 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 144 68 67 Vicente Luque Welterweight 143 69 67 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 143 70 76 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 142 70 69 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 142 72 110 Edson Barboza Lightweight 139 73 56 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 137.5 74 73 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 75 74 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 136 76 84 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 134 77 39 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 133.5 78 83 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133 79 75 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 130 80 78 Sean Strickland Welterweight 128 81 80 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 126.5 82 81 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 83 229 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 125 84 84 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124 85 72 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 123 86 79 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 122.5 87 88 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 122 88 64 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 89 135 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120 90 82 Paul Felder Welterweight 119.5 91 91 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 118.5 92 76 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 118 93 87 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 94 94 Darren Elkins Featherweight 117 95 98 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 113.5 95 98 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 113.5 97 89 David Branch Middleweight 112 97 102 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 112 99 77 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 111 99 107 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 111 99 104 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 111 102 57 David Teymur Lightweight 110 102 65 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 110 102 108 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 110 105 92 Nik Lentz Lightweight 109.5 105 112 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 109.5 107 110 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 107 95 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 109 109 119 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 108 110 113 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 107 111 114 Anderson Silva Middleweight 106 112 115 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 113 117 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 102 113 117 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 115 86 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 101 115 128 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 101 115 131 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 101 115 97 Renato Moicano Featherweight 101 119 121 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 100.5 120 200 Walt Harris Heavyweight 100 121 153 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99 121 169 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 99 121 149 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 99 124 124 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 97 124 124 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 97 126 126 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 126 90 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 96 126 126 Michael Johnson Featherweight 96 129 128 Niko Price Welterweight 95 129 119 Davi Ramos Lightweight 95 129 128 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 95 132 134 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 94.5 133 122 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 94 133 96 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 94 135 133 Claudio Silva Welterweight 92.5 136 104 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 92 137 123 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 91.5 138 137 James Krause Welterweight 91 138 137 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 140 100 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5 141 140 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 89.5 142 142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 89 142 135 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89 144 155 Curtis Millender Welterweight 88.5 144 116 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 88.5 146 108 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 88 146 186 Ryan Hall Lightweight 88 146 146 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 86 149 142 Mike Perry Welterweight 85 150 147 Mickey Gall Welterweight 84.5 150 142 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 152 132 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 81.5 153 148 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 153 151 Chas Skelly Featherweight 80.5 155 140 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 79 155 153 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 79 157 155 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 78.5 157 151 Alex Garcia Welterweight 78.5 157 155 Myles Jury Featherweight 78.5 160 159 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 77.5 161 161 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 76.5 162 150 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 163 160 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 164 164 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 165 165 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 166 166 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 73.5 167 162 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 167 259 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 73 169 163 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 169 167 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 171 171 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 72 172 172 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 173 173 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 174 174 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 69.5 175 139 Carlos Condit Welterweight 69 175 175 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 69 177 155 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 68.5 178 177 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 68 179 175 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5 180 423 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 67 181 179 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 66.5 181 179 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 183 182 Warlley Alves Welterweight 66 183 167 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 66 185 184 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 65.5 186 185 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 187 216 Petr Yan Bantamweight 64.5 188 187 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 189 188 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 190 189 Arnold Allen Featherweight 63 191 203 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 191 145 Jim Miller Lightweight 62.5 193 191 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 62 193 178 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 62 195 193 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 196 194 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 196 194 Andre Fili Featherweight 61 198 196 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 60.5 199 169 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 60 200 197 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 59.5 201 260 Geoff Neal Welterweight 59 201 190 Stevie Ray Lightweight 59 201 198 John Moraga Flyweight 59 204 191 Tim Means Welterweight 58.5 204 200 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 58.5 206 220 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 58 206 271 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 58 208 200 Danny Roberts Welterweight 57.5 208 198 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 210 179 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 57 210 207 Li Jingliang Welterweight 57 210 203 Alan Patrick Lightweight 57 210 205 Desmond Green Lightweight 57 214 207 John Makdessi Lightweight 56.5 215 211 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 56 215 211 Eryk Anders Middleweight 56 217 214 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 55.5 217 214 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 55.5 219 217 John Dodson Bantamweight 55 220 217 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 54.5 220 222 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 220 423 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 223 256 Alex Morono Welterweight 53 224 222 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 224 222 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 52.5 224 454 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52.5 224 231 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 52.5 224 236 Renan Barao Bantamweight 52.5 229 226 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 52 229 226 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 52 229 226 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 52 232 222 Zak Ottow Welterweight 51.5 233 231 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 51 233 231 Zak Cummings Middleweight 51 233 207 Drew Dober Lightweight 51 233 210 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 237 182 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 50.5 237 248 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 239 238 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 50 239 211 Lyman Good Welterweight 50 239 238 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 50 239 238 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 239 238 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 50 239 238 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 50 245 205 Chad Laprise Welterweight 49 246 243 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 246 264 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 48.5 246 244 Alex Perez Flyweight 48.5 249 248 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48 250 248 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 47.5 250 248 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 47.5 250 258 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 47.5 250 266 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 254 252 Darren Stewart Middleweight 47 255 236 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 46.5 256 254 Wilson Reis Flyweight 46 257 231 Jon Tuck Lightweight 45.5 257 247 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45.5 259 343 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 260 220 Yushin Okami Welterweight 44.5 260 256 Jordan Johnson Middleweight 44.5 262 253 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 263 260 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 42.5 263 244 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 265 262 Alex Caceres Featherweight 42 265 262 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 267 219 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 41 268 264 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 268 244 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 40 270 280 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 271 267 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 38.5 272 268 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 38 272 268 Justin Willis Heavyweight 38 272 285 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 275 255 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 276 272 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 277 273 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 277 273 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36.5 279 275 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 280 277 Hector Lombard Middleweight 35 280 277 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 35 282 279 Jack Marshman Middleweight 34 283 296 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 284 281 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 32.5 284 281 Luis Henrique Light Heavyweight 32.5 284 281 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5 287 285 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 32 287 285 Lando Vannata Lightweight 32 287 301 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32 290 290 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 290 290 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5 292 292 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 31 292 292 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 31 292 292 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 295 285 Thiago Alves Welterweight 30.5 295 231 Bobby Green Lightweight 30.5 297 296 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 30 297 296 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 30 297 296 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 297 305 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 30 301 301 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 301 301 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 301 301 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 304 285 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 304 310 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 29 306 307 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 307 281 Max Griffin Welterweight 28 307 295 Alex White Lightweight 28 309 310 Dan Ige Featherweight 27.5 309 310 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 27.5 309 310 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 27.5 312 308 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 312 315 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 27 314 315 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 26.5 314 315 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 314 308 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 26.5 314 315 Julio Arce Featherweight 26.5 314 321 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 319 321 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 320 305 George Sullivan Welterweight 25.5 321 321 Maycee Barber Women’s Strawweight 25 321 321 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 321 343 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 25 321 320 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 321 468 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 25 321 315 Don Madge Lightweight 25 321 314 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25 321 NR Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 25 321 321 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 321 321 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 25 321 321 Jordan Rinaldi Featherweight 25 321 321 Shane Young Featherweight 25 321 321 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 25 321 321 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 25 335 335 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 25 336 296 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 337 335 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 24 337 343 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 339 339 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 23 339 339 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 23 339 339 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 23 339 321 Court McGee Welterweight 23 343 343 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 22.5 343 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 343 343 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 22.5 343 343 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 22.5 343 343 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 343 339 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 343 343 Charles Byrd Middleweight 22.5 343 343 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 343 343 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5 343 343 Luis Pena Lightweight 22.5 343 321 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 343 343 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 343 343 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 343 343 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 343 364 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 22.5 358 343 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Flyweight 22 358 361 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 358 321 Karl Roberson Light Heavyweight 22 361 321 Jared Gordon Lightweight 21.5 362 335 Junior Albini Heavyweight 21 362 378 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 21 364 468 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 20 364 361 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 364 363 Devonte Smith Lightweight 20 364 468 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 20 364 365 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 20 364 365 Joseph Morales Flyweight 20 364 365 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 371 370 Matt Schnell Flyweight 19 372 365 Gray Maynard Lightweight 18.5 372 371 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 18.5 374 373 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 18 375 371 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 17.5 376 375 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17 376 374 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 378 343 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 378 378 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 378 381 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 381 407 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 382 382 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 14.5 382 382 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 382 382 Mike Trizano Lightweight 14.5 382 382 Ross Pearson Lightweight 14.5 382 365 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 14.5 387 387 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 14 387 387 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 14 387 378 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 387 375 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 387 387 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14 387 343 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14 393 393 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 13 394 394 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5 394 394 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5 396 396 Christos Giagos Lightweight 12 397 397 Trevor Smith Middleweight 11.5 398 398 Erik Koch Lightweight 11 399 399 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 10 399 399 Kevin Holland Middleweight 10 399 399 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 10 399 382 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 10 399 399 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10 399 399 Juan Adams Heavyweight 10 399 NR Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 10 399 399 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 10 399 399 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 408 407 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 408 423 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 9.5 408 407 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 9.5 408 407 Nad Narimani Featherweight 9.5 408 407 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 9.5 408 407 Brad Katona Bantamweight 9.5 408 423 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 9.5 415 414 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 9 415 387 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 415 414 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 9 415 414 Eric Shelton Flyweight 9 419 419 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 8 420 414 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 420 414 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 8 422 421 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 423 422 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 424 423 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 5 424 423 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 5 424 423 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 424 423 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 424 423 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 424 423 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 5 424 419 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 5 424 423 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 424 423 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 424 423 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 5 424 423 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 5 424 423 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 5 424 468 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 424 387 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 5 424 423 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 5 424 468 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 5 424 423 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 5 424 NR Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 5 424 423 Austin Arnett Featherweight 5 424 423 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 5 424 423 Steven Peterson Featherweight 5 424 NR Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 424 445 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 5 447 445 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 4.5 447 445 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 447 423 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4.5 447 445 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 447 445 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 447 445 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5 447 445 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 447 454 Gavin Tucker Bantamweight 4.5 455 454 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 455 454 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4 455 445 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 455 454 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4 455 454 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 455 454 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 455 454 Julian Erosa Lightweight 4 455 454 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4 455 454 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4 455 464 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 465 464 Jessica Penne Women’s Flyweight 3.5 465 464 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 465 468 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 468 467 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 469 468 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 0 469 468 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 469 468 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0 469 468 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 0 469 NR Sarah Frota Women’s Strawweight 0 469 468 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 468 Panny Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 468 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 468 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 468 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 469 456 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 469 NR Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 469 468 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 469 468 CM Punk Welterweight 0 469 468 David Zawada Welterweight 0 469 468 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 469 468 Jalin Turner Welterweight 0 469 468 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 469 468 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 469 468 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 469 468 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 469 468 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 469 468 Dwight Grant Welterweight 0 469 NR Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0 469 468 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 469 NR Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 469 468 John Phillips Middleweight 0 469 468 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 469 NR Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 0 469 468 Alex Gorgees Lightweight 0 469 468 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0 469 468 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 469 468 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 469 468 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 469 468 Kyle Nelson Lightweight 0 469 468 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 469 468 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 469 468 Thiago Moises Lightweight 0 469 468 Hu Yaozong Light Heavyweight 0 469 399 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 469 423 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 469 NR Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 469 468 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 0 469 468 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 469 468 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 469 468 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 0 469 NR Greg Hardy Heavyweight 0 469 468 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 469 468 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 469 468 Anderson dos Santos Featherweight 0 469 468 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 0 469 468 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 469 468 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 469 468 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 469 468 Khalid Taha Featherweight 0 469 468 Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0 469 468 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 469 468 Matt Sayles Featherweight 0 469 468 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 469 468 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 469 468 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 469 NR Felipe Colares Featherweight 0 469 468 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 0 469 468 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 469 468 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 0 469 468 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 469 468 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 469 468 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 0 469 468 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 469 468 Vince Morales Bantamweight 0 469 468 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 469 NR Mario Bautista Bantamweight 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights