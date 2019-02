UFC 234: Adesanya vs Silva Results

UFC 234: Adesanya vs Silva

Feb 9 (10 in Australia), 2018

Rod Laver Arena

Melbourne, Australia

UFC 234 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

4,698 – weakest PPV since starting tracking

UFC PPV’s range between 13,400-4,698 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 10,100

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Israel Adesanya (15-0, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Anderson Silva (34-8, 1 NC, #15 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Lando Vannata (9-3-2, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Marco Rosa (6-4)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (26-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Ricky Simon (14-1, #37 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (9-4, #5 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Nadia Kassem (5-0, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jim Crute (9-0, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Sam Alvey (33-11, 1 NC, #16 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Devonte Smith (9-1, #56 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Ma (16-8-3, #48 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Young (12-4, #34 ranked featherweight) vs Austin Arnett (16-5, #46 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Kai Kara-France (18-7, 1 NC, #17 ranked flyweight) ***WINNER DECISION vs. Raulian Paiva (18-1)

Bantamweights:



Kyung Ho Kang (14-8, 1 NC, #26 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION vs. Teruto Ishihara (10-6-2, #47 ranked bantamweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jalin Turner (7-4, #76 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA KO (STRIKES)- ROUND 1 (0:53) vs. Callan Potter (17-7)

Bantamweights:

Jonathan Martinez (18-7, 1 NC, #17 ranked flyweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) vs. Wuliji Buren (9-2, #57 ranked bantamweight)

