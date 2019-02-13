Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Feb 13/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 467 2 2 Emmanuel Sanchez 133 3 3 A.J. McKee 101.5 4 7 Henry Corrales 100.5 5 4 Derek Campos 80 6 9 Tywan Claxton 70.5 7 6 Gaston Bolanos 67.5 8 5 Aaron Pico 61.5 9 8 Adam Borics 55.5 9 11 Sam Sicilia 55.5 11 NR Pete Rogers 45 12 10 Brian Moore 44.5 13 12 Jeremiah Labiano 41 13 12 Noad Lahat 41 15 14 Daniel Carey 35 16 15 Adil Benjilany 34.5 17 16 Justin Lawrence 31 18 17 Chinzo Machida 30.5 19 18 Ignacio Ortiz 27.5 19 18 Mike Trizano 27.5 21 20 Leandro Higo 24 22 21 Aaron Webb 22.5 22 21 Honor Kelish 22.5 24 23 Cris Lencioni 20 25 24 Robbie Peralta 18.5 26 26 John Teixeira 13 27 27 Giorgio Belsanti 4.5 27 27 Justin Smitley 4.5 29 29 Andy Main 0 29 NR Daniel Crawford 0 29 29 Jeremy Spoon 0 29 29 Jose Antonio Perez 0 29 29 Josenaldo Silva 0 29 29 Kirill Medvedovsky 0 29 NR Richie Smullen 0 29 29 Teodor Nikolov 0 29 29 Thomas Lopez 0 29 29 Ysidro Gutierrez 0

Check back next Wednesday for our bantamweight rankings

