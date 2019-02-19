WWE 'SmackDown' Live Notes: Post-Show Reaction To Kofi Kingston, Rey Mysterio Competes in Dark Match, More

WWE SmackDown Live took place inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday night as the road to WrestleMania continues to heat up.

Here are some notes from the show:

There may have been a few more fans than usual for a SmackDown event, though the entire upper deck of the arena, as well as the side opposite the hard camera, was tarped off.

In the dark match of the night, the team of Rey Mysterio and R-Truth defeated Primo and Epico Colon. Carmella came out with R-Truth and received a warm reaction from the crowd despite recent news.

The announce team came out as a group to begin the show, rather than having individual intros. That may have been done as a way to protect Corey Graves from an unusual reaction from the crowd.

The four Superstars from NXT that competed on Raw on Monday night will also compete on this show.

It was announced that Shane McMahon and The Miz will get their rematch against The Uso’s for the SmackDown Tag Team titles at Fastlane.

In the main event of the evening, Kofi Kingston, A.J. Styles and Jeff Hardy defeated the team of Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton when Kingston hit Bryan with “Trouble in Paradise”. The crowd was very hot for Kofi and was very much behind his victory.

Immediately following the match, Shane McMahon came out and revealed that Kingston will challenge Bryan for the WWE Championship at Fastlane.

Full results:

Aleister Black def. Andrade Almas

Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano def. The Bar

Non-Title: Mandy Rose def. Asuka

Ricochet def. Eric Young

Six-Man Tag: Kofi Kingston, A.J. Styles and Jeff Hardy def. Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and Samoa Joe

Following the live show, fans were asked to move from their seats to fill in empty seats on the hard camera side during the 205 Live taping.