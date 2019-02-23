Huge Name From The Past Reportedly Returning To WWE To Join Vince McMahon's Creative Inner Circle

The creative shake-ups continue in WWE on the heels of All Elite Wrestling announcing its presence in the beginning of the year, as WWE has recently hired names such as Abyss, Jeff Jarrett, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt and Shawn Daivari in a backstage capacity.

In addition to the above names, Steve Corino recently noted on social media that he has been promoted from his role as an NXT coach to a WWE main roster producer.

The creative moves come along with the news from earlier this week that WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has been released, as the feeling is there might be a changing of the “old guard” taking place in WWE.

According to PWInsider, former WWE creative team member and for years one of Vince McMahon’s “inner circle” members, Bruce Prichard, is returning to the company.

The report adds Prichard is set to begin with WWE at this Monday’s Raw taping in Atlanta, and he will report directly to Vince McMahon in a backstage capacity, much like he did in the past when he worked very closely alongside McMahon and was very instrumental in the overall WWE creative process.

“Prichard’s position was described as being ‘as important as possible’ in creative and he [will] be one of the top point people in the creative team going forward,” reads the PWInsider report.

Bruce Prichard is best known in WWE for his on-screen character of Brother Love, and following his departure from the company in 2008 Prichard worked in a creative capacity for Impact Wrestling before departing the company back in August of 2017.

As of late, Prichard has been the host of the wildly popular and successful Something To Wrestle With podcast alongside co-host Conrad Thompson. The show had a version air on the WWE Network and at last word a second season of the show had been planned, however it remains to be seen if the season will air now that Prichard has rejoined the WWE creative team.