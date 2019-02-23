Roman Reigns To Announce His In-Ring Return On WWE 'Raw'?

Earlier this week, Vince McMahon issued breaking news, announcing that Roman Reigns will be making his return to WWE TV on Raw next week in Atlanta.

McMahon noted in the announcement that Reigns will be on hand to address his current leukemia battle and offer an update on his health. WWE.com then ran an article teasing The Big Dog might have more to say on the show Monday night, and fans will have to tune in to find out exactly what the former Universal Champion has to say.

While off WWE TV, Reigns has been keeping himself busy, most notably spending time in Hawaii shooting Hobbs & Shaw alongside his cousin The Rock. Reigns will play the role of The Rock’s brother in the movie, which Reigns recently finished shooting.

Personal trainer David Goyea posted a photo on social media noting he has been in Hawaii training Reigns for his return to the ring, which could be an indication that Reigns plans to announce his in-ring return on Monday Night Raw.

Without having any insider knowledge, my guess is Roman Reigns will announce his return to the ring on Monday night, even if it is only for a one-off match at WrestleMania and not a full-time in-ring and road return.

For Reigns to return to Raw and simply offer a health update does not seem to make much sense, unless WWE is that desperate for a ratings grab. If the company, or Reigns, only wanted to offer an update on his health and nothing more, they very easily could have done it in the form of a social media post or a pre-taped video update from Reigns.