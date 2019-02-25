BREAKING SPOILER: Major Name Returning To WWE On 'Raw' Tonight

As we noted earlier this evening, former WWE Champion Dave “Batista” Bautista is in Atlanta tonight, the same city in which Raw is taking place.

Batista is in Atlanta to shoot an undisclosed movie, however, F4WOnline is reporting The Animal has since arrived backstage at Raw and will be making his return to WWE TV tonight.

As for the role Batista will play on Raw, that remains unknown, as past rumors indicated he was in talks with WWE for a match at WrestleMania 35, so it’s possible he is making his return to TV tonight to setup a match at the big PPV.

However, it is also possible that Batista’s appearance on the show will be a one-off, as WWE is celebrating Ric Flair’s 70th birthday and Batista could be appearing on the show simply to help celebrate his fellow Evolution member’s birthday.

The last time Batista appeared on WWE TV was at the Smackdown 1,000 special, at which The Animal teased a future match against Triple H, who is said to be cleared for in-competition following an injury at WWE Crown Jewel.