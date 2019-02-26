Projecting biggest risers, fallers for MLB bullpens in 2019

Spring training has moved to the next exciting phase — after watching teams have official on-field workouts, they’ve progressed to actually playing games against one another. Sure, the games don’t count, but after a winter that’s felt way too long, this is incredibly exciting.

It’s impossible to draw real conclusions since we’re just a handful of games into Cactus and Grapefruit League schedules. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t use some projection models to help pass the time until Opening Day.

As MLB teams continue preparing for 2019, we’ll be looking at how different areas of the field are expected to perform compared to last year. After looking at the league as a whole, we’ll then drill down to the biggest projected risers and fallers. We looked at starting rotations last week, and will be moving on to bullpens this week.

The projected fWAR production and MLB rank (along with the 2018 numbers) are all sourced by FanGraphs. It should also be noted that these projections are just that, and they should be taken with a grain of salt. They’re still great because it provides an objective opinion on what we could potentially expect to unfold over the following six or seven months, though.