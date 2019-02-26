Roman Reigns Opens Up About His Leukemia Battle On 'GMA', Talks 'Raw' Return And New Movie With The Rock

WWE star Roman Reigns made his return to the company on Raw this week, announcing that his four month battle with leukemia appears to have come to an end, as The Big Dog is currently in remission. Reigns then announced he is “back” in WWE, and got physical later in the night on Raw, coming to the aid of his fellow Shield member Dean Ambrose.

Following Roman Reigns’ return to WWE this week, the former Universal Champion appeared on Good Morning America today and sat down for a one-on-one interview with GMA’s Robin Roberts, who has also battled cancer in the past.

With regards to his Raw return, Reigns, real name Leati “Joe” Anoa’i, said it was “one of those things I thought about over and over. This journey is not going to be complete until I step back in that ring, I was so nervous last night,” Reigns added.

Reigns also spoke about the reaction he received from the Raw live crowd in Atlanta, noting, “everybody was thinking about me. I feel so blessed to receive that type of attention, that type of love.”

Reigns also addressed his family, who was seated at ringside for his WWE return and major announcement this week, revealing, “they are the ones worrying to death, my mom bless her heart, she is the biggest worry wart in the world. The first time it felt like I was on an island. This time it just felt like I was surrounded by guardian angels.”

Reigns concluded his GMA appearance by reiterating that he hopes to utilize his leukemia battle and WWE as a platform to help create awareness for others who are dealing with the same struggles, and to be a symbol of hope for them.

Also during the GMA appearance, Reigns spoke briefly about teaming up with his cousin The Rock in the new movie Hobbs & Shaw, in which Reigns will play The Rock’s brother. You can watch more of Reigns’ appearance in the above video player.