Ronda Rousey Blasts Wrestling As ‘Scripted’ And Trashes The WWE Universe In New Expletive Laden Video

The ongoing saga of Ronda Rousey’s road to WrestleMania 35 has taken a serious turn in the past week, with Rousey and Becky Lynch turning heads when the two engaged in what appeared to be a “worked shoot” battle last week on Twitter.

During the online war of words, Rousey used non-PG language and lashed out at Becky Lynch’s fake mugshots used in the Raw arrest angle, in addition to calling out Lynch’s “fake” armbar submission hold. The Champion was set off when Lynch fired a shot at Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne, and Rousey was said to be legitimately upset following the back-and-forth with Lynch.

In a new, expletive laden, and not-safe-for-work video posted to her personal YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey continued her attack on kayfabe, this time calling out the WWE fans in Los Angeles who she feels turned their backs on her at Survivor Series.

“Even Los Angeles, they don’t even have any pride in their own city,” exclaimed Rousey. “That whole city is just a bunch of people that are [expletive] transplants that are trying to escape [expletive] Ohio or wherever the [expletive] that they’re from.”

Rousey also said her actions on WWE Raw this week, which included a very stiff beatdown of Becky Lynch, were a shoot, and despite WWE “giving her things to say” ahead of time, she ditched the script in favor of saying whatever she wanted to say.

“It [was] not a promo,” Rousey said of her actions om Raw. “It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their [expletive] act anymore. They can say it’s part of the act to save face to everyone else but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and I’m doing whatever the hell I want…wrestling’s scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real.”

Rousey is set to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, and Flair reacted to Rousey’s recent comments by Tweeting, “can someone please remind Captain Badass here that her last two fights before coming to WWE ended with her unconscious and sobbing in the cage?

“Four years ago, you were untouchable. Now? Not so much.

You’re a class act, Ronda Rousey.”