WWE News: Batista Fires Back At Stephen Amell Diss, Dash Wilder Addresses Release Request, Karl Anderson On Exit Rumors

After it was made official on Raw this week that Batista and Triple H will indeed collide at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred match, Arrow star Stephen Amell Tweeted, “Just landed and found out about Batista v Triple H — Really pumped for the match but also don’t want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card.”

Amell, who has ties to All Elite Wrestling as he is close friends with Cody Rhodes and competed at All In back in 2018, was met with a fiery response from The Animal, as seen below.

Considering that celebrity could actually fuck someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe. https://t.co/RGztvWphiQ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) March 12, 2019

Dash Wilder Speaks Out On Release Request

Back in January of this year, it was reported that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, known collectively as The Revival, requested their WWE releases following creative frustrations.

Following their reported release requests, WWE awarded The Revival with the Raw Tag Team Titles, which the team successfully defended at Fastlane this past Sunday.

The Mirror has released a new interview with Dash Wilder, and during the interview, the Tag Champ addressed reports of him and Dawson asking for their WWE releases.

“Hmm, I won’t touch on it too much, but what I will say is that it was lost in translation,” said Wilder. “There were some things that got out there that I don’t think people knew the full story about.

“I don’t think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us… again, we like to be angry,” Wilder added. “We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like… ‘we’ll have fun with the internet over that, as they don’t know what’s what, so we’re not going to tell them otherwise’.”

Karl Anderson On Exit Rumors

In somewhat related news, it was reported last week that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows might be exiting WWE when their deals expire in September, and Anderson appears to have addressed those rumors in a new Tweet, during which he warns not to “believe everything you read.”

Message from my 7 year old, Cylus..#DontBelieveEverythingYouRead

He also said “please follow me on Instagram @sillycycy pic.twitter.com/AtiO7SBclE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 11, 2019

The team of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows reportedly turned down several, multi-million dollar contract offers from WWE to remain with the company, and intend to leave when their current contracts expire.

Much like The Revival, however, WWE will likely make more plays to keep Anderson and Gallows not only with the company, but happy, and given the team’s contracts do not expire until September, officials have plenty of time to court the former Champions.